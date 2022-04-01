ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tigers Set to Tussle with the Gamecocks

By Gary Lee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri baseball (15-7, 1-5 SEC) hosts South Carolina (12-12, 2-4 SEC) in a key SEC series beginning Friday, April 1 at Taylor Stadium. First pitch in the series opener is set for 6 p.m. All three games of the series will stream on...

KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
WDEF

Vols Down Vandy 6-2 For Record 17th Straight Victory

(utsports.com) NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The college baseball spotlight was shining bright on Hawkins Field on Friday night as top-ranked Tennessee kicked off its three-game series with a 6-2 win over No. 3/9 Vanderbilt. Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) used an offensive jolt in the fifth to best the Commodores. Christian...
NASHVILLE, TN
WNTZ

LSU Baseball falls in Game One vs Auburn, 6-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Auburn erased a 2-0 deficit with a six-run fifth inning Thursday night and held on for a 6-5 win over No. 12 LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Auburn improved to 18-8 overall, 4-3 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 18-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play. The […]
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas routs Mississippi State in series opener

Jalen Battles homered twice and Connor Noland worked seven innings in Arkansas’ 8-1 win over Mississippi State in the teams’ series opener on Friday night from Baum-Walker Stadium. The win kept the Diamond Hogs (20-4, 6-1 in SEC) two games ahead of second-place Texas A&M in the SEC West and one game behind unbeaten Tennessee in the overall conference table. Arkansas pounced early, scoring six runs in the second inning to put away Mississippi State. Five straight Hogs batters reached in the inning with two outs. Robert Moore smacked a two-run triple and Battles hit a two-run home run to highlight the frame. On the other side, Noland continued his sharpness. The senior moved to 4-1 on the season after allowing just four Bulldogs hits and striking out six in his seven innings. Cayden Wallace joined Battles as the only other Razorbacks batter to collect two knocks, one of which was a double. The two teams play Game 2 from Fayetteville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

#20 LSU defeated by #8 Kentucky, 5-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/21 LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) dropped the series opener against No. 8/12 Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 SEC), 5-3 Friday night at Tiger Park. Although LSU led most of the game, Kentucky regained the lead behind a three-run sixth inning to steal game one of the series. The Tigers outhit the Wildcats, 7-6 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

