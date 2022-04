Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey refused to say Thursday if transgender people actually exist, twice dodging direct questions on the subject just a day after he signed legislation limiting transgender rights. The Republican worked instead to defend his signatures on bills that bar transgender girls and women from playing on girls high school and women's college sports teams and barring gender affirming surgery for anyone under age 18.When specifically asked if he believed that there “are really transgender people,” the governor paused for several seconds before answering.“I’m going to ask you to read the legislation and to see that the...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO