Fourteen Davie students inducted into National Beta Club
By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
1 day ago
Fourteen students were recently inducted into the National Beta Club at William R. Davie STEM Academy. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and joined more than 500,000 members across the United States and beyond. National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit,...
HAMLET — Fairview Heights School recently held its National Beta Club induction ceremony. On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 13 were inducted into the National Beta Club at Fairview Heights School. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and join more than 500,000 members across the United States and beyond. National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth group in the United States. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
The Optimist Club of Boyertown is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2021-2022 school year. The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation...
FRAMINGHAM – A total of 47 sophomore and juniors were inducted into the National Honor Society at Keefe Technical High School, including 5 sophomores and juniors from Ashland. The mission of the National Technical Honor Society is to honor student achievement and leadership, promote educational excellence, and enhance career...
Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal. The Goshen High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 30 students into full membership of the National Honor Society on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Goshen High School. Mrs. Deuer, NHS Advisor, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Mantz, Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Walker, Principal, and the current members of the National Honor Society. Mrs. Deuer spoke about the requirements and responsibilities of being a National Honor Society Member. Current members who gave speeches included President Jaylin White (Scholarship), Vice President Mark Mason (Leadership), Secretary Taylor Adamson (Service), and Project Coordinator Nikki Dashley(Character). The new members received a certificate as a symbol of the National Honor Society. Congratulations to the newest members of the National Honor Society: Aiden Bryant, Baylee Retherford, Blanca Palafox Becerra, Brooke Noland, Brooklyn Lewis, Cadence King, Dylan Jones, Edith Castillo Perez, Elle Pyott, Erin Meyer, Ethan Lengyel, Gavin Thompson, Giselle Espinosa-Ley, Grant Steele, Hailey Mulvihill, Heidy Palafox Becerra, Jorge Ruedadeleon, Josee Oliver, Julia Allgeyer, Layla Oehler, Alexis McQuitty, Lily Reimer, Madison Hornsby, Marina Garr, Morgan Garris, Nathan Paprocki, Rachael Stefinsky, Rachel Heyob, Skylar Reeves and Sydney Hill. To qualify for the National Honor Society at Goshen High School, a student must have a cumulative, weighted grade point average of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale. Then teachers rate each student on their observations of the candidate’s service, character, and leadership. The final selection is made by a committee composed of faculty members moderated by the NHS sponsor. Members wear a white NHS stole at graduation and have a special designation on their diplomas. Members complete two hours of volunteer service per month and participate in the chapter’s monthly service project. More information about the Chapter can be found under the Academics tab at the GHS homepage.
ZIONVILLE — National Beta members from Mabel School are celebrating their recent participation in the North Carolina Elementary and Junior Beta Hybrid State Convention in February. Members of the club were announced as winners of the following competitions:. Jillian Barlow, Michelle Spaulding and Allie Ellis placed 3rd in Elementary...
Adam Marcellus, a senior, was named Student of the Month for March by New Brighton Rotary Club. Marcellus has been a high honor roll student for three years, has received the the Presidential Award, was named Best Attorney Mock Trial 2020 at the University of Pittsburgh tournament, was a Beaver County Mock Trial team champion in 2020, and has hit a golf 18-hole and 9-hole school record. His favorite subjects are mathematics and science.
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WEAR) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday morning to require Florida high school students to pass a financial literacy class before graduating. SB 1054 -- titled "Financial Literacy Instruction in Public Schools" -- applies to students entering high school in the 2023-24 school year and thereafter.
The public will have the opportunity to watch North Platte Community College students be inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society this weekend. PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students, and NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter. Students...
Sunrisers Toastmasters Club 2269 is proud to announce the induction of five new members in 2022. The club welcomed Dylan Berget, an estate planning Attorney. Berget also serves as an Executive Officer in the Army National Guard. Majesty Thompson of Red Lodge works as a youth counselor for Yellowstone Alliance Adventures. Fellow inductees include Jake Brainard, a former collegiate soccer player who is studying to become a police officer. Julie Johnson, owner of Alpha and Omega Disaster Restoration. James Schrage, a returning member, is a business consultant and motivational speaker.
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Beta Club at Holly Hill Elementary School won $10,000 in a statewide song competition, beating students across the state in a COVID-19 vaccine jingle campaign. The campaign was launched by the South Carolina Department of Education and the Department of Health of Human Services...
