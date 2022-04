The District 1 representative leaves office on March 31, two years after being appointed.The Newberg City Council will once again be a person short after District 2 representative Julia Martinez Plancarte announced her resignation. "I am really saddened by this," she said via Zoom during the March 21 council meeting. "It was due to school and other commitments I have that I cannot change my schedule around." Martinez Plancarte was appointed in February 2020 to finish the four-year term of office of Elizabeth Curtis Gemeroy. Martinez Plancarte's term was due to end in December. Over the past handful of years...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 18 MINUTES AGO