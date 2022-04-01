ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US Stocks Drop In Trading On Wall Street

By IBT Contributor
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks weakened in Friday afternoon trading on Wall Street....

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes
IBTimes

74K+

Followers

40K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Fed Hikes Rates

Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Nasdaq Composite Index#Standard Poor#The Standard Poor
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
Motley Fool

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

This group of stocks is flagging a rebound, and that’s good news for the S&P 500, says technical analyst

Stocks have kicked off Tuesday’s trading on a stronger note, as oil trails and markets keep one eye on hawkish Fed talk and another on the brutal battle for Ukraine. Some of that positivity may come from the fact investors look ready to choose higher rates over higher inflation, with the former seen as less toxic for companies in the longer run, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end higher Tuesday, S&P 500 exits correction territory

U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory after a little over a month, as investors turned more bullish on hopes for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The S&P 500 added about 56 points, or 1.2%, enough to close above the 4,587.77 mark necessary to emerge from correction territory, defined as at least a 10% decline from its prior high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 1.8% gain, even as a part of the Treasury yield curve inverted, which has been a reliable past predictor of recessions, albeit often with...
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy