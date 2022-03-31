ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

OUR VIEW: Farm Progress extension showcases Decatur's value

By EDITORIAL BOARD
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing wanted feels good. We got that feeling last month when the Farm Progress Show agreed it will continue to call Decatur home. Farm Progress announced Wednesday that it has extended its contract through 2031 with Brush College, LLC, to continue as a...

Fremont Tribune

Supporters, opponents state views on solar farm at hearing

WEEPING WATER – At a public hearing Monday evening, it seemed area residents are split on a proposed solar farm near Murray. So is the Cass County Planning Board. After long dialogue from supporters, who shined the need of sun-powered electricity in the county, and those saying “No thanks,” the eight members of the board who were present voted four in favor, four against.
MURRAY, NE
Herald & Review

UPDATE: Classes resume Friday at Richland

DECATUR — Due to a power outage on campus, Richland Community College will be closed the remainder Thursday, March 31. Remaining day classes and all evening classes are canceled, Tracy Withrow, director of marketing and public relations said in an e-mail. Students should contact their instructors if they have...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Lincoln community reacts to 'devastating' college closure news

LINCOLN — Community leaders reacted with sadness and apprehension Thursday to the upcoming closure of Lincoln College, one of the area’s economic drivers. Lincoln Mayor Tracy Welch characterized the decision to close the 157-year-old institution when its spring semester ends in May as “devastating.” The loss of one of the city’s larger employers — and the hundreds of students it brings to the area — will be keenly felt, he said.
LINCOLN, IL
Herald & Review

On Biz: The Establishment Downtown; White's Auto Body, Vine + Grace Boutiques

The 1920’s theme restaurant, The Establishment Downtown, has opened its doors to customers. Located at 259 N. Main St., Decatur, the restaurant is decorated in gold and black colors and subtle touches of feathers and sequins in the light fixtures and in the staffs’ hair. Jazz music also adds to the atmosphere.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur principal moving to Kankakee schools

DECATUR — Stephanie Morgan-Harris, formerly principal at Muffley School, was moved to the position of assistant principal at Hope Academy in January. Now she has been named principal of Kankakee Junior High School at an annual salary of $102,550. When Morgan-Harris' removal from Muffley became public knowledge in January,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

I-72 to get upgrades in Macon County

DECATUR — Improvements to Interstate 72 in Macon County will cause delays for motorists in coming months. Decatur woman accused of kidnapping business owner for $400K ransom. On Monday, April 4, the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the interstate from the Sangamon County line east to about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 in Decatur. The work will reduce the highway to one lane in each direction during portions of the work, with traffic control signs, arrows and barricades to direct motorists.
MACON COUNTY, IL
