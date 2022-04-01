9 baby clothes hacks that Motherly editors wish they knew sooner

When my first child was born, I had something like 20 newborn-sized pajama sets—but I only wanted to use three of them. Why? Those were the only ones with zippers that ingeniously opened from the bottom up, which I quickly learned was a real lifesaver during frequent middle-of-the-night diaper changes. Less time fumbling around to undress my baby meant more sleep for me... And I was grateful for every extra minute I could get.

That said, the direction the zipper pulls on pajamas is not something I would have ever given second thought before having a baby. That is why it's so helpful to listen to what mamas who have been there before wish they knew sooner.

To pass on some wisdom, the editors at Motherly huddled up to share some of our favorite, hard-earned baby clothes hacks, tips and tricks.

4. Get Socks in the Same Color

If and when your baby needs socks, simplify the post-laundry matching process by getting pairs in just one color. In fact, our team seems to have some strong opinions on socks.

A few more sock-related tips…

“I can’t stand looking for socks since those little things always get lost. If I remember when they are dirty, I put them all in a mesh bag and wash them that way. So when they come out of the dryer they are all together” – Erin Lem, Vice-President of Content Strategy and Operations

“Get socks with grippies on the bottom! I feel like they stay on better, and they help with scooting on hardwood floors and traction for jumping.” – Hayli Craig, Editorial Operations Director

5. Embrace Gently Used Options

Baby clothes generally come in three-month size ranges. Depending on how many clothes are in the wardrobe, that can mean some garments get very little wear—or even none at all. By selectively shopping with second-hand baby clothes retailers, you can save a good bit of money on items that are often practically brand new.

A few places to look…

“I have shopped a LOT at Once Upon A Child, which is gently used kids clothing chain. There have an enormous amount of gently used or new with tag kids clothing, especially in little kid sizes. I just wash them before use, which I usually do with baby clothes anyway. I’ve saved a fortune and the outfits are absolutely adorable.” – Liz Tenety, Co-Founder

“I use Swoondle, where you send in your old baby stuff for credits and then get credit for other gently used baby and kids stuff.” – Shannon Vestal Robson, Editorial Director