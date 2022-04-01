ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UK opens criminal probe into P&O Ferries over crew firings

WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYIX2_0ewhp0ku00
Britain Ferries Two P&O ferries remain in the Port of Dover, in Folkestone, England, Friday, April 1, 2022. Britain has launched a criminal investigation has begun into P&O Ferries after the company fired almost 800 U.K.-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Friday that the Insolvency Service had opened ”formal criminal and civil investigations.” (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) (Gareth Fuller)

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Friday that a criminal investigation has begun into P&O Ferries after the company fired almost 800 U.K.-based crew without warning so they could be replaced by cheaper contract staff.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service had opened ”formal criminal and civil investigations.”

The Dubai-owned company has acknowledged it broke the law by not consulting unions before the mass firings on March 17. But chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite said there was no other way to stop the ferry operator from going under.

The British government has vowed to reverse the sackings but its option appear limited. It says it will introduce legislation that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. It also has asked British ports to turn away boats carrying seafarers paid below the U.K. minimum wage, which went up Friday to 9.50 pounds ($12.45) an hour.

Hebblethwaite said the average pay of the ferries’ agency crew is 5.50 pounds ($7.20) an hour.

The company, a subsidiary of Dubai government-owned DP World, says the staff changes were needed to save the business and protect 2,200 other jobs after hundreds of millions of pounds in losses over the past two years.

But the move sparked outrage from politicians and unions, especially since P&O received millions of pounds of British government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he welcomed the criminal investigation.

“I have called for the P&O chief executive to step down after he shamelessly told Parliament he had knowingly broken the law, and it is right the company is held to account for its actions,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
KEYT

P&O Ferries CEO acknowledges ignoring UK rules in firing 786

LONDON (AP) — The head of a ferry operator at the center of a bitter labor dispute stunned U.K. lawmakers when he acknowledged that the company chose to ignore the law and labor contracts when it fired 786 workers without consulting with them in advance. P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite — under intense questioning from members of a parliamentary committee — said Thursday the company decided not to discuss its plans with workers because it knew labor unions would never agree. Lawmakers repeatedly characterized the move as a willful decision to break the law. The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World, dismissed the seafarers as part of a cost-cutting plan it says was necessary to save the business and 2,200 other jobs.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Peter Hebblethwaite
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#P O Ferries#Ap#British#The Insolvency Service#Dp World
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Two return to island

Two rare sea eagles have returned to the Isle of Wight after flying a total of more than 10,000 miles (17,000km). The birds are part of an ongoing conservation project, run by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation. The charity said their return to the island after reaching...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Investigation
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
KEYT

P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON (AP) — Unions are protesting at British ports after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and continental Europe, threatening to disrupt the movement of travelers and goods in key routes across the English Channel and North Sea for days. The British government has expressed outrage at the mass firings but suggested it could do little to reverse them. P&O said it had no choice but to cut costs after posting a $132 million loss last year. The opposition Labour Party demanded Britain’s Conservative government claw back the $5.6 million it gave the company in emergency funding during the pandemic.
INDUSTRY
SFGate

P&O unites U.K. government and unions in fury at ferry firings

The U.K. government sharply criticized P&O Ferries for its abrupt firing of 800 workers by video, calling on the operator to open talks with laid-off staff while stopping short of saying the mass dismissals broke labor laws. P&O laid off all its sailing staff on Thursday in what it said...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

easyJet To Fast Track Cabin Crew Applications From Fired P&O Ferry Workers

P&O Ferries is a shipping company that operates ferries from the UK to Ireland and France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. On Thursday, the company sparked outrage when it fired 800 workers via a video link, informing them it was their last day of employment. Intentions are reportedly to replace employees with cheaper contract workers.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Sacked P&O Hull ferry crew leave ship after protest

The crew of a ferry docked in Hull have finally left the ship after earlier occupying the vessel in protest over being sacked by P&O. Union officials said the captain of The Pride of Hull raised the gangway after he and his crew were told of their dismissal via a Zoom call this morning.
ADVOCACY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy