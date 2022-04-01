ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, FL

Bloomingdale’s Friends & Family sale 2022: Save on denim, dresses, swimsuits and more

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ObDk_0ewhoRrj00
JayLazarin/Getty Images

NEW YORK — As many of us continue to spring into a new season, retailers such as Bloomingdale's have continued to give us more reasons to refresh our wardrobes.

The department store has kicked off its Friends & Family sale, allowing shoppers to save up to 25% on marked items.

Whether you are in the market for a new dress or you're looking to add some new denim to your wardrobe, now is the time to do it -- at a fraction of the cost.

Any item labeled "FRIENDS & FAMILY: 25% OFF DISCOUNT APPLIED IN BAG" is eligible for the store's sales event, which runs through April 3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WOKV
WOKV

7K+

Followers

59K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
People

There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20

After a long winter, the event we've all been waiting for is finally here: The first official day of spring. It's time for a wardrobe refresh complete with flowy, breathable, and stylish dresses that you can wear all season and beyond. Even if you have several dress options in your closet, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something new — in fact, we advocate for it.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Bloomingdale, FL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Forget Denim, Everyone Will Be Wearing Cargo Pants This Spring

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. How many more Y2K trend resurgences will we endure? It seems as if we have been running down the list of Y2K fashion comebacks—we started with bedazzled baby tees, moved on to micro mini skirts, and we’ve finally arrived at the cargo pants trend. If you were a Kim Possible fan or considered yourself a Cadet Kelly movie buff, there’s finally a Y2K outfit comeback that’ll hit on your niche fashion nostalgia.  Similarly to...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimsuit#Denim#Abc Audio#Friends Family
In Style

You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With spring right around the corner, now is the time to give your wardrobe a refresh. But if you're not sure how to shop for the season's biggest trends, Amazon's Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer, is here to guide you through it. In a recent press release, the sartorial expert revealed her 10 must-have fashion ideas for spring, and we found the clothes, shoes, and accessories to help you master each one.
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
APPAREL
People

29 Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale — Up to 65% Off

Heading back to the office this season? You're not alone. If the thought of trading in your favorite sweatpants for an office-appropriate outfit has you feeling a bit overwhelmed, Nordstrom Rack is here to help. The big-box retailer just kicked off its weeklong savings event of curated work essentials (think: sleek dresses, brightly colored blazers, gold accent jewelry, fresh handbags, and more) that will undoubtedly motivate you to refresh your 9-to-5 wardrobe — without breaking the bank.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Forget Baggy Denim—Non-Jean Jeans Are on the Rise

The search for casual pants that aren’t jeans is becoming easier and easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago, we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid pants. At first glance, they look a lot like a trendy pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg sweatpants with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
APPAREL
brides.com

22 Gorgeous Green Wedding Dresses for Every Bridal Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you picture a wedding dress, chances are you envision a formal gown in white, ivory, or the lightest of blush. But as more brides step out and decide to truly make their days their own, the concept of wedding dresses is also evolving. Now more than ever, brides are opting for colored gowns over the custom white look, and one of our favorite hue options for bold brides are green wedding dresses.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
APPAREL
People

Shoppers Are 'in Love' with This $30 Maxi Dress with Pockets That Comes in 50 Colors

If you haven't cleaned out your wardrobe lately, now's the time, as the welcoming of spring is often an ideal occasion to do a major closet rehaul. But after you're done saying goodbye to all those old items that just don't feel like you anymore, treat yourself by picking up some new essentials you can wear all season long, like this flowy maxi dress from Amazon that's a perfect fit for the warm weather days ahead. Oh, and did we mention it has pockets?
SHOPPING
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy