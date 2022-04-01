ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raven-Symone Credits Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss: See Her Body Transformation Through the Years

By David Hattan
 1 day ago

Doing things her way! Raven-Symoné has been candid about her body image for decades as she grew up in the public eye .

While the actress rose to fame as the titular character on That’s So Raven, which premiered on Disney Channel in 2003, she previously appeared on The Cosby Show and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper in the ‘80s and ‘90s. In October 2021, Raven revealed that she first started getting messages of “don’t eat this, don’t eat that, you know, you have to be on point” when she was a child star.

“I’m sure those thought processes started to permeate within my body, making my stress level go up a lot more,” she recalled on the “Uncensored” podcast. “I heard it, didn’t understand it, did what I was told, but then behind-the-scenes ate because looking back that was the only thing that I could really control. It was the only thing that I had for myself.”

She continued: “Food was pretty much the only thing that I could [control]. My favorite was, like, two bagels with cream cheese and tomato in the microwave and I just remember [hearing], like, ‘She can’t eat that anymore!’ and I’m like, ‘This is the only thing. I get A’s so let me have something.’”

Months before the podcast appearance, Raven revealed that she dropped 28 pounds after marrying Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin,” she declared via Instagram Live in May 2021. “If y’all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

The Cheetah Girls alum later credited her wife for helping her make the lifestyle changes.

“This was because we want to have a life together. She doesn’t want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible,” the singer explained to E! News in July 2021.

Less than a year later, Raven announced her weight loss was up to 40 pounds shed.

“With [Miranda’s] help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills … she helped me kick sugar,” she said on The View in March 2022, revealing she weighed 170 pounds. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Raven’s body transformation and quotes:

Comments / 1

