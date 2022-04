MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River man has been convicted in connection with a 2020 homicide in Catonsville. On Friday, a jury in Baltimore County convicted Jaekwan Jacob Stephens, 25, of first-degree murder and weapons charges. In the early morning hours of August 18, 2020, the police responded to the 200-block of Garden Ridge Road in Catonsville for a report of … Continue reading "Middle River man convicted in connection with 2020 shooting death in Catonsville" The post Middle River man convicted in connection with 2020 shooting death in Catonsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO