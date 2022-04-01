ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Get It Growing: Blue flowers are uniquely beautiful

lsuagcenter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[Video](4/4/22) Spring is a wonderful time to catch a glimpse of many...

www.lsuagcenter.com

KXAN

Easiest plants to grow in a home garden

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which plants are easiest to grow in a home garden?. There’s no doubt that planting a home garden is rewarding. Watching beautiful flowers bloom during the growing season and indulging in herbs, fruits and vegetables at harvest time are worth the efforts of cultivating plants. But even if you don’t necessarily have a green thumb, gardening enthusiasts have a wide choice of plants across different categories that require minimal effort to grow.
GARDENING
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
#Flowers
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
thespruce.com

7 Upcoming Garden Trends Blooming This Spring and Summer

These will be all the rage this coming season, Bloomscape's gardening expert Lindsay Pangborn notes. "As people become more confident in their gardening skills, they are more willing to make the investment in a large statement plant," she comments. "As a bonus—these plants are typically easier to care for since they're well-established and their larger pot is more forgiving of an inconsistent watering routine." Bring on those tall orange trees!
GARDENING
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
Mercury News

On Gardening: Spring’s arrival

As the first day of spring approaches, our gardens are beginning to display new growth and, in some cases, early blossoms. Garden centers and mail order nurseries also are showing new energy in response to gardeners’ seasonal enthusiasm for acquiring new plants, and their particular interest in plants that are already blooming in response to the growers’ doses of chemical stimulants.
GARDENING
Post Register

Colorful perennials for spring and fall

Question: I have a long bed that is 6 feet wide where I would like to plant mostly perennial flowers. Could you give me suggestions of flower varieties so I can have color from spring through fall?. Answer: The first thing I would do is to add a generous amount...
GARDENING
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Easter lilies, peonies, and more

What could I get instead of an Easter Lily that would be blooming for Easter, but I could plant out in my flower garden to bloom year after year?. Easter lilies are not hardy in Minnesota, so they will most likely not come back if planted in your garden. They are hardy to Zone 5. Often you will find Asiatic and Oriental lilies that have been forced to bloom for Easter. These would make a great alternative for an Easter lily so you can plant them in your garden. Asiatic lilies are the hardiest and easiest to grow for Zone 3 gardens. Oriental lilies are hardy to Zone 4 – some cultivars may survive (especially if mulched) and some won’t. I have planted many Oriental lilies in the spring and enjoyed them for one season. However, two Oriental lilies have been coming back for years – Casa Blanca and Star Gazer.
GARDENING
Alabama NewsCenter

More than just flowers growing at 1818 Farms in Mooresville

Tucked away in the corner of one of Alabama’s oldest towns is 1818 Farms, where calendula, zinnia, coneflower and more seem to glow neon against heavy clouds. Owner and founder Natasha McCrary cracks open a white bachelor’s button revealing an intricate seed. “It looks like a tiny little...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Beautiful Mountain Flowers Featured on New Stamps

ALPINE, WY — With spring approaching, the U.S. Postal Service has issued new Forever stamps featuring mountain flora. These flowers will soon be springing up in a riot of beautiful blooms across their respective habitats, while the four new stamps will appear in Post Offices nationwide and online at usps.com/stamps. The stamps were issued in […] The post Beautiful Mountain Flowers Featured on New Stamps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ALPINE, WY
mansionglobal.com

Adding Character With a Colorful Couch

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss how to create an outdoor kitchen that’s both weather protected and primed for entertaining. Often the most prominent piece of furniture in a...
INTERIOR DESIGN

