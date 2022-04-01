Pontotoc supervisors vote to opt out of marijuana program

A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis I AP

PONTOTOC • Pontotoc County Supervisors won't allow businesses to cultivate or sell legalized medical marijuana within the county.

In separate votes during their regular meeting on March 31, Pontotoc supervisors voted against allowing medical marijuana to be sold, cultivated or distributed within Pontotoc County.

The vote against the sale of medical marijuana was unanimous. Supervisors were divided, however, of whether to permit the growing and distribution of medical marijuana. Dan McKnight and Ernie Wright voted to allow growers to cultivate and distribute medicinal pot; Brad Ward, Mike McGregor and Wayne Stokes voted against.

State law requires municipalities to decide whether they will opt out of permitting the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within their borders by May 2. The residents of any municipality that does so could, via petition, force a special election to allow the citizenry to determine whether the growth and sale of medical cannabis is allowed.