ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, MS

Pontotoc supervisors vote to opt out of marijuana program

By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgqD8_0ewhk7gW00
A senator holds a bag of hemp product, used by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, lead negotiator, to illustrate to lawmakers what specific portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Units would look like, during his presentation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis I AP

PONTOTOC • Pontotoc County Supervisors won't allow businesses to cultivate or sell legalized medical marijuana within the county.

In separate votes during their regular meeting on March 31, Pontotoc supervisors voted against allowing medical marijuana to be sold, cultivated or distributed within Pontotoc County.

The vote against the sale of medical marijuana was unanimous. Supervisors were divided, however, of whether to permit the growing and distribution of medical marijuana. Dan McKnight and Ernie Wright voted to allow growers to cultivate and distribute medicinal pot; Brad Ward, Mike McGregor and Wayne Stokes voted against.

State law requires municipalities to decide whether they will opt out of permitting the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within their borders by May 2. The residents of any municipality that does so could, via petition, force a special election to allow the citizenry to determine whether the growth and sale of medical cannabis is allowed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
thecentersquare.com

House Republicans target medical marijuana industry

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma House Republicans said they want to root out illegal marijuana grows and protect the legal medical marijuana industry. Eight out of nine marijuana growth facilities raided by law enforcement officials last month had a medical marijuana license, according to Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), but some of the marijuana was being sold on the black market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pontotoc County, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Pontotoc County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Pontotoc, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would expand medical marijuana program in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Ohioans suffering from migraines, arthritis or other medical conditions could be eligible for medical marijuana if a bill in the Ohio House to expand conditions eligible for treatment becomes law. The legislation also would create the Division of Marijuana Control within the Department of Commerce...
HEALTH
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Ward
WLOX

A petition could change a city’s decision to opt-out of medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your city’s leaders may have opted-out of the state’s medical marijuana program, but that doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. A petition could actually give residents the power to change the outcome and opt-in. ”One of the things that we fought for for the past two years is for the voters to be heard, not the politicians,” Michael Hardy said.
JACKSON, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Judge says 4 Arkansas voting laws unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge ruled Friday four election laws passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson are unconstitutional. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging Act 736, which said if a person had five or more absentee ballots they were presumed to be committing fraud; Act 249, which required a photo identification to vote; Act 728, which banned loitering within 100 feet of a polling location; and Act 973, which changed the deadline for absentee ballots from Monday before the election to the Friday before election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana
WIBW

Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Senate Committee hearing regarding legalizing medical marijuana continued Thursday at the Kansas Statehouse. Critics said legalizing medical marijuana comes with risks. Robert Jacobs with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said those include, “Accessibility to marijuana, crime in Kansas, and enforcement of the drug laws.”
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
thefreshtoast.com

Drop The 25% Cannabis Tax, Senator Schumer!

Federal marijuana taxes could hit 25% under Senator Chuck Schumer’s legalization plan. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. The vast majority of Americans want to have legal cannabis on a federal level, there are numerous polls that support this notion. The problem, however,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
10K+
Followers
259
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy