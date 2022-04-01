ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Get It Growing: Louisiana iris is spring Louisiana Super Plant

lsuagcenter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article[Video](3/28/22) Louisiana Super Plants are plants the LSU AgCenter has determined to be...

www.lsuagcenter.com

Kiss Country 93.7

They Say This Is The Ugliest City in Louisiana. Is That Right?

Recently the website travel.alot.com published an article that caught my attention. The main reason it was eye grabbing for me was how unnecessary and malicious it appeared. Examine the title for yourself and see if you don't immediately go to the dark side where I went. "The Ugliest Cities in Each State". Why is it worth pointing out that someone's hometown is ugly? Remember what Mama used to tell you when you were a kid? If you ain't got nothing nice to say, don't say nothing."
LOUISIANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KTAL

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Louisiana families say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Youngsville families want to share their stories after years of nightmares in what was supposed to be their dream homes. Their hope is to alert other families and stop them from making the same mistakes; and now, their stories will be told in the courtroom after a class action suit has been filed.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Louisiana Iris#Horticulturist#Louisiana Super Plants
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Three In A Row – Louisiana Gets Another $50,000 Lottery Winner

If you believe in the old adage "strike while the iron is hot" then you should already be in line at your favorite Louisiana Lottery retailer to secure your tickets for the next big money drawing in the state. To say Louisiana has been on a roll with lottery luck as of late is more than an understatement. The three of the past four drawings in multi-state and state-sponsored lottery games have all produced at least one winning ticket valued at $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Parish-by-Parish: Severe weather impacts in your parish

NEW ORLEANS — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas is drifting into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Strong to severe thunderstorms will charge in Tuesday late afternoon and evening with a threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Man Catches Burglar and Hogties Him

Crime is a problem in New Orleans. Vigilante justice, Batman-style is never advisable, but it seems to have worked well for this guy. New Orleans resident Eric Hernandez is the Batman in this story. The Louisiana native, came home to find and oddly dressed man in his house rummaging through his things. Hernandez, instead of fleeing the home and calling the police, sprung in to action. Knowing that police response time in NOLA is slow for several reasons, Hernandez was able to detain the would-be thief with what appears to be electrical chords and duct tape.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Louisiana gets its own version of the 'Don't Say Gay' bill

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana is one of four states with laws on the books that limit sex education to that between a man and a woman. Now, Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, from the Shreveport area wants to bar school employees from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA

