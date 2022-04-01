Alex Fudge enters transfer portal

National Signing Day came and went almost two months ago, but Texas A&M's historic 2022 class just received another boost. Lebbeus Overton, a five-star defensive tackle from Milton (Georgia) High School who re-classified from 2023 earlier this year, announced his commitment Friday to the Aggies over Georgia and Oregon. Overton is the eighth five-star player from 2022 to commit or sign with coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, who hold the highest-ranked class in history, according 247Sports rankings.
