Amazon Spring Home Decor Deals to Brighten Your Space — Up to 79% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we're getting our spring cleaning done for the start of the new season, we also think it's high time to spruce up our space with some new decor! We want pieces that can breathe new life into our home and make Us feel like we're stepping into a transformed abode — but we also don't want to go overboard with a full remodel.

You don't need to completely redo your home — all you need are the proper accents. We found a slew of solid home decor ideas that you can easily throw into the mix so that your home comes alive for the spring. Check out our roundup below!

This Refreshing Candle

Craft & Kin White Sage Candle Amazon

The easiest way to make your space feel new is by picking up fresh candles to burn! We adore this one in particular because sage signifies cleansing, and we definitely want those vibes on deck for the start of the season.

Get the Craft & Kin White Sage Candle (originally $17) on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Stunning Curtains

Exclusive Home Curtains Amazon

We love these curtains for the spring because they come in a selection of muted bright colors, but that's not all! They're double-layered so that you can let the light through with the sheer fabric and create total darkness with the blackout layer that's underneath.

Get the Exclusive Home Curtains (originally $100) on sale for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Adorable Faux Shrubs

Foraineam 4-Pack Flower Topiary Shrubs Set Amazon

The spring is all about new life and energy, and what better represents that than some greenery? Not everyone is equipped to deal with living plants, so these small faux shrubs are an excellent way to inject life into your space without the stress!

Get the Foraineam 4-Pack Flower Topiary Shrubs Set (originally $17) on sale for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fun Throw Blanket

LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe Amazon

This pom pom blanket is seriously cozy and would look divine thrown over the side of a couch or a bed! It comes in a selection of pastel shades and muted bright tones that are seriously fitting for the spring season.

Get the LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fring e (originally $26) on sale for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Funky Pillow Covers

FanHomcy Pack of 2 Soft Throw Pillow Covers Amazon

These chevron pillow covers are the ideal way to bring a touch of exciting energy into your living room! You can also use them on your bedding or even on your desk chair if you want to incorporate an accent piece to whatever room you're sprucing up.

Get the FanHomcy Pack of 2 Soft Throw Pillow Covers (originally $13) on sale for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bright Bedding Set

Lush Décor Harley Quilt Damask Pattern Reversible 5 Piece Bedding Set Amazon

We add more color to our wardrobes in the springtime, so why not do the same with our bedding? The bold orange on the bedding set is accented with hints of bright blue, put together in an intricate boho-style pattern we're obsessed with! Your room will feel refreshed with this bedspread setup.

Get the Lush Décor Harley Quilt Damask Pattern Reversible 5 Piece Bedding Set (originally $229) on sale for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !