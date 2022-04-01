ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amazon Spring Home Decor Deals to Brighten Your Space — Up to 79% Off

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we're getting our spring cleaning done for the start of the new season, we also think it's high time to spruce up our space with some new decor! We want pieces that can breathe new life into our home and make Us feel like we're stepping into a transformed abode — but we also don't want to go overboard with a full remodel.

You don't need to completely redo your home — all you need are the proper accents. We found a slew of solid home decor ideas that you can easily throw into the mix so that your home comes alive for the spring. Check out our roundup below!

This Refreshing Candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPflV_0ewhcqaw00
Craft & Kin White Sage Candle Amazon

The easiest way to make your space feel new is by picking up fresh candles to burn! We adore this one in particular because sage signifies cleansing, and we definitely want those vibes on deck for the start of the season.

See it!

Get the Craft & Kin White Sage Candle (originally $17) on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Stunning Curtains

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOUIy_0ewhcqaw00
Exclusive Home Curtains Amazon

We love these curtains for the spring because they come in a selection of muted bright colors, but that's not all! They're double-layered so that you can let the light through with the sheer fabric and create total darkness with the blackout layer that's underneath.

See it!

Get the Exclusive Home Curtains (originally $100) on sale for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Adorable Faux Shrubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUKmG_0ewhcqaw00
Foraineam 4-Pack Flower Topiary Shrubs Set Amazon

The spring is all about new life and energy, and what better represents that than some greenery? Not everyone is equipped to deal with living plants, so these small faux shrubs are an excellent way to inject life into your space without the stress!

See it!

Get the Foraineam 4-Pack Flower Topiary Shrubs Set (originally $17) on sale for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fun Throw Blanket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325jw1_0ewhcqaw00
LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe Amazon

This pom pom blanket is seriously cozy and would look divine thrown over the side of a couch or a bed! It comes in a selection of pastel shades and muted bright tones that are seriously fitting for the spring season.

See it!

Get the LOMAO Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fring e (originally $26) on sale for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Funky Pillow Covers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MOjx_0ewhcqaw00
FanHomcy Pack of 2 Soft Throw Pillow Covers Amazon

These chevron pillow covers are the ideal way to bring a touch of exciting energy into your living room! You can also use them on your bedding or even on your desk chair if you want to incorporate an accent piece to whatever room you're sprucing up.

See it!

Get the FanHomcy Pack of 2 Soft Throw Pillow Covers (originally $13) on sale for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bright Bedding Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUrP2_0ewhcqaw00
Lush Décor Harley Quilt Damask Pattern Reversible 5 Piece Bedding Set Amazon

We add more color to our wardrobes in the springtime, so why not do the same with our bedding? The bold orange on the bedding set is accented with hints of bright blue, put together in an intricate boho-style pattern we're obsessed with! Your room will feel refreshed with this bedspread setup.

See it!

Get the Lush Décor Harley Quilt Damask Pattern Reversible 5 Piece Bedding Set (originally $229) on sale for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shop These 6 Stylish Sandals for the Upcoming Season From Zappos

Read article

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Us Weekly
Us Weekly

114K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

36M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Spring Cleaning
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
People

There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20

After a long winter, the event we've all been waiting for is finally here: The first official day of spring. It's time for a wardrobe refresh complete with flowy, breathable, and stylish dresses that you can wear all season and beyond. Even if you have several dress options in your closet, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something new — in fact, we advocate for it.
SHOPPING
KISS 106

This Is Why Target Really Has Those Giant Red Balls Outside Their Stores

The real reason you see those giant red balls outside of Target stores isn't what you think. We all love a good Target run. Whether you are in there for groceries or just shopping around for clothes or home items, the store has a lot to offer. One of the most recognizable features of a Target store, other than its red target logo, is something that we all walk by whenever we walk into the store. The giant red concrete balls.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy