It's a simple restaurant with ochre walls, ceiling fans, and a tiled floor, lending it the feel of an old ranch house. A shelf above the open kitchen is stacked with clay bowls, and two gargantuan stainless steel pots are perched on the stove. The shuffling rhythms of cumbia pour from the speakers as I lean back in my chair and gaze out onto the Plaza de las 9 Esquinas. While this Guadalajara landmark is named for the nine corners the intersecting streets create, it's better known as a hotspot for birria, the slow-stewed delicacy Mexico’s second-largest city and surrounding Jalisco state are so famous for.

