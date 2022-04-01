North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father

There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches in the country can be found in South Carolina. That's actually the reason why millions of Americans keep going back to South Carolina for their summer holidays. Whether you are traveling with your partner and children or simply want to enjoy some quality time with your friends, there is something for everybody in South Carolina. People are friendly, the food is great, the weather is amazing and the beaches are absolutely mesmerising. To help you make the most of your time here, we have put together a list of 3 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:

11 DAYS AGO