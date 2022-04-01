ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announces death of father

By WMBF News Staff
FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White announced her father has passed away at the age of 96. White shared the heartbreaking news in a tweet...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Runs off Stage After Vanna White's Confession

You never know what's going to happen on Wheel of Fortune, and sometimes not even host Pat Sajak is prepared. On March 15, a contestant named Chris struggled through the Eurythmics' lyrics "sweet dreams are made of this" (Chris guessed "these") before picking the category "flavorful dumplings." At the end of the game, Vanna White admitted something about her own kitchen habits.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Star Vanna White's Father Has Died

Vanna White is in mourning. The Wheel of Fortune star revealed on Friday that her father had passed away just that morning. She posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote a sweet tribute to her dad's long and eventful life. "It is with great sadness that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is always a fun, family-friendly getaway with 60 miles of beachfront, celebrity-designed golf courses, and endless outdoor activities. But don't sleep on the city's culinary scene, which has its fair share of buffets and seafood shacks, but also old-school Italian spots, no-frills barbecue joints, Mexican cantinas, and even creative vegetarian and gluten-free eateries. Whether you're craving a Southern meat-and-three, a giant slice of pizza, or fancy seafood with an ocean view, these 15 restaurants are the best in the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking South Carolina Beaches

There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches in the country can be found in South Carolina. That's actually the reason why millions of Americans keep going back to South Carolina for their summer holidays. Whether you are traveling with your partner and children or simply want to enjoy some quality time with your friends, there is something for everybody in South Carolina. People are friendly, the food is great, the weather is amazing and the beaches are absolutely mesmerising. To help you make the most of your time here, we have put together a list of 3 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina that you should absolutely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach fashion show sees overwhelming support

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Welvista, a health service company based in Columbia hosted its first charity gala called “SPLASH” in Myrtle Beach Thursday night. The event included ballet performances from the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and a fashion show that featured designs by swimwear designer Tara Grinna. Juanita Wright, CEO of Welvista said the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Tom Parker Cause of Death Tragic: ‘The Wanted’ Singer Dead at 33

Tom Parker, a member of the popular British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has passed away at the young age of 33 after a battle with a shocking medical condition. According to BBC, the singer died after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He initially announced that he had an inoperable tumor in October 2020.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy