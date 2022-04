After over 40 COVID-19 cases were detected at an elementary school in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, officials brought back a mask requirement for students and staff. "We did have about 40 cases during the month and we actually did the contact tracing and it was all [from] outside events," Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinz said in a press conference Tuesday. "In some cases, some of those students were together and so...the good news it the quarantine has been small."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO