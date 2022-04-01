ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The World of Paul McCartney: The Beatles, ‘McCartney III,’ Net Worth and More

By American Songwriter
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSfdY_0ewhHhHo00

Paul McCartney had been a busy man as of late. In the past few months he has promoted his new memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to Present, inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, released a new mini-documentary, McCartney/333, was featured in the Peter Jackson documentary, The Beatles Get Back, promoted his McCartney III album and is headed out on a 13-city Got Back Tour, which will run from April through June 2022.

With all that and more going on throughout his career, McCartney is one of the most successful musicians out there. How does all that and more effect the former Beatle’s Net Worth? And how do the Bealtes and his touring factor into the equation?

Paul McCartney’s Current Net Worth

McCartney, one of the wealthiest musicians, has a net worth of approx. $1.2 billion. Known for being one-fourth of the supergroup The Beatles, McCartney has built quite an empire for himself.

According to Celebritynetworth.com, “McCartney earns over $50 million while touring. When not touring he earns tens of millions per year in royalties and licensing fees from both his music and a catalog of publishing copyrights from other artists through his publishing company MPL Communications.”

McCartney has an interest in Apple Corps and MPL Communications, he owns a music publishing catalog, which includes over 25,000 copyrights, including the publishing rights to the musicals Guys and Dolls, A Chorus Line, Annie, and Grease and the copyrights to songs from artists including Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins, and more.

After signing with EMI worldwide and Capitol in the US, Canada, and Japan, McCartney received ownership of his solo catalog from EMI as part of the deal. In 1979, McCartney reportedly received the most lucrative recording contract to date, when he signed with Columbia Records.

The Beatles

In the late ’50s, McCartney met John Lennon and was asked to become a part of his band the Quarrymen. In 1960, after George Harrison joined the group, they changed their names to The Beatles nad invited Pete Best to join the group. McCartney has discussed several aspects of the Liverpool quartet’s meteoric rise—including their financial outlook.

“It was only later that we discovered that what we were doing was art, and there were things like ‘muses’—when we first got out of Liverpool, it was money,” McCartney said. “We were kids without jobs. Suddenly, here was a job, and so we wanted to get paid—and the more money, the better, you know?

“I think you start to think, ‘Is this more noble if we don’t write for money, if we just write for art or love?’” he said. “But that comes in anyway—it’s not like it’s excluded because you’re accepting money. What we wanted was a guitar, a car, and a house. That was it, that was the height of our ambitions. Then, suddenly, we could get them. So, I’ve never been one to think that there’s something dirty about accepting money.

“Most people in the world [accept money], so there must be something okay about it,” he said. “And love, marriage, and friendship—most people in the world do that too. So, I think the two can co-exist and I’m happy to stand for both.”

In 1985, Michael Jackons bought the rights to the Beatles catalog from ATV. Jackson then sold 50 percent of ATV to Sony for $95 million. Sony/ATV currently owns the rights of the Beatles catalog. In 2017, McCartney reached an undisclosed settlement with Sony/ATV in regards to the copyright to the Beatles catalog.

“The parties have resolved this matter by entering into a confidential settlement agreement and jointly request that the Court enter the enclosed proposed order dismissing the above-referenced action without prejudice,” McCartney’s attorney noted.

McCartney was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of the Beatles and again as a solo artist in 1999.

McCartney III

McCartney recently released McCartney III in 2020, his 18th album and the third chapter to his 1980 solo debut. In 2021, he followed up the album with McCartney III Imagined, featuring a collection of remixes of III tracks by Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, and more.

The Got Back Tour

McCartney is getting back on stage for a 13-city Got Back tour, which will run from April through June 2022. The tour will kick off with McCartney’s first-ever show in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and continue through June 16 with a final show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking his first return to MetLife Stadium since 2016. The Got Back Tour will also mark more first-time shows in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Hollywood, Florida, as well as stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, Orlando, and Syracuse, New York.

In 2019, McCartney’s solo tour netted $100 million in gross ticket sales.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Comments / 3

Related
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 81, Looks Half His Age While Out In LA For A Business Meeting – Photos

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit. Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Michael Bublé on how Paul McCartney and being a Swiftie shaped his new album

Michael Bublé may be a music star himself, but that doesn't mean he's not also a fan. The crooner, who returns March 25 with Higher, adores The Beatles and Taylor Swift. Like much of the rest of the world. But when he started piecing together his new album, he wanted to push himself creatively in ways he never had before — that meant seeking out fresh producers and inspirations.
MUSIC
KOOL 101.7

Paul McCartney Wrote to Rolling Stones About ‘Cover Band’ Quote

Keith Richards said Paul McCartney wrote to him after a minor war of words broke out over his description of the Rolling Stones as a “blues cover band.”. Last year The New Yorker quoted former Beatle McCartney as saying, “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. … I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.” That led Mick Jagger to respond during a Stones show by telling the crowd, “Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later on.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Perkins
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
George Harrison
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Beck
Person
John Lennon
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Beatles#Beatle S Net Worth#Celebritynetworth Com#Mpl Communications#Apple Corps#Grease
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Country Hitmaker Brad Martin Dead at 48

Country singer Brad Martin has died. The singer-songwriter, who scored one solo hit via Epic Records in the early 2000s and also played in a county duo signed to Curb Records, died on Friday (March 11) at the age of 48. According to his biography at Allmusic.com, Martin grew up...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Fox News

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death: New details emerge

New details have been released about the sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years, died in Colombia on Friday, the band said in a statement Friday. On Saturday, the District Secretary of Health in Colombia confirmed in a press release...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy