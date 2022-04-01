ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open, cites neck discomfort

By The Associated Press
Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Friday after nine holes of the second round, citing discomfort in his neck.

Wearing a strip of medical tape on the side of his neck, Matsuyama teed off and birdied his opening hole at TPC San Antonio. He made bogey two holes later and came back with another birdie on the 16th hole for a 1-under-par on the back nine.

With a 1-over tournament total, he was below the cut line.

Matsuyama became the first Masters champion from Japan with his one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris last year. He is scheduled to defend his title starting Thursday.

———

