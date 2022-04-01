ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

GSMNP reopens roads, trails, campsites following fire

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wbrc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week. Many of the responders that...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Several trails, campsites closed due to wildfires burning near Bryson City

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are continuing to battle two significant wildfires burning near Bryson City that have forced several residents to evacuate their homes. A press release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the Thomas Divide Complex Fire, east of Bryson City, is comprised of two wildfires, "including the Stone Pile Fire which is estimated to be approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire which is estimated to be approximately 170 acres."
BRYSON CITY, NC
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, TN
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
KTEN.com

Is the Columbia River Gorge a Supernatural Hotbed?

Have you had a supernatural experience in the Columbia River Gorge?. In radio ads and storefront signs, folks in the Gorge are being encouraged to file paranormal reports at Margie's Outdoor Store in Bingen, Washington. The boundaries between worlds are reportedly very thin at sunrise and sunset on the Rowena...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsites#Firefighters#Gsmnp#The Hatcher Mountain Fire#Deeplow#Fork Ridge#Indian#Elkmont#Metcalf Cataloochee#Smokemont
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
News 8 WROC

Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, A.R. (KTVX) – A 68-year-old woman died during a boating trip at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, the U.S. National Park Service confirmed. The fatal incident happened on the Colorado River, according to NPS. Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on her ninth day of a multi-day private boating trip. Authorities […]
ACCIDENTS
KIII 3News

Fire crews contain blaze in Robstown, roads reopened

ROBSTOWN, Texas — High winds caused problems for area fire fighters who were called to combat a grass fire in Robstown, Texas. The fire was located around FM 1889. Authorities blocked off several roads to better control the blaze. The fire ignited near a palm tree farm and area...
ROBSTOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Roads reopened after police respond to shots fired call in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Florence was closed Wednesday afternoon as police responded to what was deemed an “active incident.”. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Elaine Circle regarding a shots fired call at around 4:40 p.m. Authorities...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy