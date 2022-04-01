ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis’ health issues affected work for years, report says

By Sloane Glass
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(NewsNation) — Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis was made public by his family Wednesday, but new reporting suggests the 67-year-old actor’s health decline, which caused him to step away from acting, was affecting his work on set for years. Actress Lala Kent, who played Willis’ daughter in...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX2Now
FOX2Now

42K+

Followers

34K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hello Magazine

Bruce Willis' wife Emma issues further message after actor's shock diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma has issued a second message to fans following the actor's shock aphasia diagnosis. Emma shared an Instagram Story which read: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." The heartfelt statement comes just two days after Emma shared a joint family statement, revealing his medical condition to fans and announcing his retirement from acting.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Still Close, Even Though They're Divorced

Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental State#The Los Angeles Times#Americans
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Fears for Bruce Willis date back to 2017 movie ‘Glass,’ say insiders

For the past few years, Bruce Willis has been shielded by his family and friends. Up until this week, the actor’s loved ones were understandably quiet about the news that he had been diagnosed with aphasia — a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech. While the “Die Hard” star worked up until the end of last year, The Post is told that both he and his family came to the “difficult decision” he could no longer work over the past few months. This week, they released a statement that, as a result of his illness, “Bruce...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Die Hard's Bruce Willis Is Retiring From Acting Due To Health Condition

Bruce Willis has been on the professional acting scene the start of the 1980s, and while a decent amount of people met him when he played David Addison in the TV series Moonlighting, his fame skyrocketed when he starred as John McClane in Die Hard. The following decades saw Willis become one of Hollywood’s most famous actors. However, it’s been announced that he is retiring from acting due to a recently-diagnosed health condition.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Speaks out Following Actor's Aphasia, Retirement News

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, is speaking out after Willis' family announced that he will be taking a step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Emma took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared a message of thanks to those who have reached out in support of Willis and his family. "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy