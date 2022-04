Young forward Quinn Preston sported a nasty gash across the bridge of his nose but he was all smiles after making his pro debut with the Toledo Walleye on Friday night. Preston, a 24-year-old, signed with the ECHL team on Monday. Preston recently wrapped up his college career at Ohio State University. He took little time making a big impression for the Walleye, recording an assist on his first shift.

NHL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO