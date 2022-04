Stanley E. Gleason unexpectedly went to be with his Lord Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born in Adams, NY, January 10, 1930, son of the late Truman and Marion Holman Gleason. He graduated from Adams High School and entered the U.S. Air Force where he served for 4 years. He later went to seminary college in Boston and pastored in various United Methodist Churches for 16 years.

