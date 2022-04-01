Garrett Crochet records strikeout in fifth 2022 spring training appearance

Former Vol and Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet recorded one strikeout Thursday in a spring training game.

Crochet pitched 0.1 innings in the White Sox’s, 8-2, win against Cincinnati at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona.

He has appeared in five games during spring training, recording eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Chicago will play Oakland on Friday. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. EDT.

Crochet was drafted by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, selected with the No. 11 overall pick.

He played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. The former Vol was 10-9 and recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.