Indianapolis, IN

NWS: Rain Expected This Weekend and Next Week

By John Herrick
WIBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE–Most of the state will be dealing with rain over the next several days, but no severe weather is expected. “We have a system that is going to come into the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will start out in the...

www.wibc.com

natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
KHOU

Severe storms possible early next week

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
WYFF4.com

Rain moves out, beautiful weekend ahead

Following heavy rain, drier air has moved into the area, and the severe threat has moved out with it. Expect a cool Friday morning with temperatures in the 40s but mild in the afternoon. A pollen-filled, but beautiful weekend is in store. Next, a rainy system moves in late Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Rain expected tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light rain north. Low 36. Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain. High 45. Tomorrow Evening. Rain ends. Mid 40s. Today begins our warmer stretch of weather. Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Light rainfall is expected this evening in higher elevations with temperatures falling to a low of 36. Tomorrow morning, mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing rainfall. Rain continues into the late evening, depending on the final direction of the front. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s until Tuesday night. It doesn't look to fall below freezing in most areas except the north country, so road conditions will remain wet into the night.
ENVIRONMENT

