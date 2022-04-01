Motorist In Oneida Valley Rd. Crash Located And Jailed

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – The grandfather of a South Allegheny student taken to the hospital after ingesting drug-laced candy at school said doctors found a high level of THC in her system. Six middle school students were sent to the hospital Thursday after eating candy laced with drugs, the superintendent said. One of the students’ grandfather said she was released from Children’s Hospital Friday evening and the only thing found in her system was THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. The superintendent said the school nurse was called around 8:30 Thursday morning after the students got really sick within minutes of ingesting the edible. The students were checked out by EMTs on campus before they were taken to the hospital for further review. Allegheny County police searched a home in Glassport Thursday, saying it was part of the investigation into what happened at the school. Officials have not confirmed what kind of drug the candy was laced with and it’s unclear how the students got the drugs.

