Butler, PA

Motorist In Oneida Valley Rd. Crash Located And Jailed

By Tyler Friel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore information is available about the Oakland Township vehicle accident early Thursday morning. According to a State Police spokesman, the unidentified driver has been located and he was taken to the Butler County...

Related
Rescue Crews Working To Pull Car From Oneida Valley Dam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER (KDKA) – A car drove into the Oneida Valley Dam along Route 38 in Butler County. The car was in the water and crews on scene worked to pull it back onto the roadway. State police said the driver of the small Toyota lost control and went airborne over the dam. The car ended up on its roof in the water. “It had flipped prior to going into the water, so it was beat up pretty good. We had to use the hydraulic tools to force the doors open to get in,” said Oneida Valley Fire Department Chief Gary Wulff. The driver wasn’t in the car when first responders got to it. They searched the lake but weren’t able to find him. Wulff said they talked with the driver’s family who hasn’t heard from him either. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
BUTLER, PA
Medical Helicopter Called To Butler County Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A medical helicopter was called to a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County. Details are limited, but dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash at Beaver Street in Zelienople. The call for the crash came in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers said. Crews on scene had the road blocked off. A medical helicopter was requested at the scene, though there’s been no word on how many people were injured or the severity of injuries. (Photo: NewsChopper 2)
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Butler, PA
Butler County, PA
Oneida, PA
Butler, PA
Butler County, PA
Two killed in crash that closed I-76

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2 People In Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Severe Rollover Crash

FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — A rollover crash has injured two people and shut down a street in Forest Hills. Two victims were ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to Allegheny County police. They are now in critical condition. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash on Ardmore Boulevard that happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle is completely turned over and sustained serious damage. Ardmore Boulevard is closed in both directions. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
FOREST HILLS, PA
Co-owner of Erie Sports Center killed in tragic accident

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The co-owner of Erie Sports Center was reportedly killed over the weekend in a tragic accident. According to the Erie Sports Center’s Facebook page, Co-Owner Sheldon VanDeventer and Declan Bingham, son of Troy Bingham — the Erie Sport Center’s other co-owner — died in a tragic accident on March 18. VanDeventer and Bingham […]
ERIE, PA
Deer Jumping To Their Deaths From An Overpass In Elk County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.
ELK COUNTY, PA
THC Found In Sickened South Allegheny Student’s System, Family Says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – The grandfather of a South Allegheny student taken to the hospital after ingesting drug-laced candy at school said doctors found a high level of THC in her system. Six middle school students were sent to the hospital Thursday after eating candy laced with drugs, the superintendent said. One of the students’ grandfather said she was released from Children’s Hospital Friday evening and the only thing found in her system was THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. The superintendent said the school nurse was called around 8:30 Thursday morning after the students got really sick within minutes of ingesting the edible. The students were checked out by EMTs on campus before they were taken to the hospital for further review. Allegheny County police searched a home in Glassport Thursday, saying it was part of the investigation into what happened at the school. Officials have not confirmed what kind of drug the candy was laced with and it’s unclear how the students got the drugs.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Search Warrant Executed At Home After South Allegheny Middle School Students Sickened From Drug-Laced Candy

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police executed a search warrant at a home in connection to an incident that happened at South Allegheny Middle School on Thursday morning. Authorities said six middle school students were sent to the hospital after ingesting candy laced with drugs. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police were seen carrying a box of evidence from the home on Erie Avenue in Glassport on Thursday night. No further details have been released from the police on what was found. “I went into the auditorium and this girl had chocolate and they’re like Cocoa Puffs things. And she was like giving...
GLASSPORT, PA
Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY

