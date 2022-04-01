Vinglacé Double-Walled Insulated Wine Glass with a Lid

Randy Newman once sat next to my ex-boyfriend in a West Village bar and told him to watch out for shiksas because they are nothing but trouble. I didn’t want to mess with an essential component of a seder plate too much, especially when I still have trouble making the “ch” sound, but I wanted to make it feel like it was my own. Cooking the wine mellows and sweetens the flavor without using sugary Manischewitz or adding too much of a sweetener, and dicing the apples and waiting to toss the walnuts in until ready to serve will give this charoset lots of texture. It’s absolutely delicious with spicy hot horseradish and bitter greens on matzo. —Jess Damuck.

