Vinglacé Double-Walled Insulated Wine Glass with a Lid

Food52
 1 day ago

Happy hour’s about to last a whole lot longer—up to four hours, in fact. It’s all thanks to these insulated stainless-steel stemless tumblers, which have a removable glass insert to keep your wine cooler for longer and fend off pesky metallic...

food52.com

ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

Le Creuset launches cast iron bread oven

For many foodies, Le Creuset is an iconic name. Known for its cast iron designs encompassing everything from casserole dishes to skillets, it's renowned for its durability, functionality and brightly coloured designs. It's good news for fans of the coveted cookware brand as Le Creuset has announced it is launching...
FOOD & DRINKS
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Chiller#Wine Cooler#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages
Food52

All-Clad D3 Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Saucier with Lid, 2QT

Additional promotions do not apply to this item. All-Clad’s been bringing us top-notch cookware for over 50 years—and we can see why after meeting this saucer. It’s got a tri-ply construction with stainless steel on the outside and aluminum on the inside, giving you extra durability and fast, even heat distribution. The riveted handles offer a comfy grip along the way, while the matching lid keeps moisture and flavor right where you want it. To top it off: The wide mouth and shallow walls are picture-perfect for stirring sauces and whisking up a storm. Risotto, anyone?
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you've studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it's time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you're off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Raving About These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

No offense to your great aunt's gorgeous collection of Gooseberry Pyrex, but even a brief binge on food YouTube will prove that many modern bakers prefer stainless steel mixing bowls over all others. A 2014 Cook's Illustrated article praises the silver-hued kitchen essential for being lightweight and easy to handle, making it ideal for mixing heavy ingredients or components of bakes, like doughs. The magazine also gives points to stainless steel bowls for their ability to conduct heat quickly and efficiently, which means they're perfect for making tempered chocolate in a double boiler. An article in the Vocal Media column Feast also notes the material's sturdiness and its power to keep food cold.
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Tub Shower Combo: Take Your Bathroom Design To The Next Level

A tub shower combo might be the design element your bathroom is missing. Should you have a tub in your bathroom or should it be a shower? With tub to shower remodel ideas, don't worry if you have limited space. There are plenty of small bathroom tub and shower...
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

8 Best Polyurethane Finishes for Wood

Polyurethane is the main component in modern varnish. Choose the best polyurethane finish for your project from these standouts. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This wooden desk embraces minimalism through a simple build and removable storage space

The Diag Desk is a minimalist, modern desk built to optimize desk space while incorporating storage elements like removable leather compartments. When it comes to desks, the simpler the better. Desks that are rooted in simplicity, either through a minimalist approach or by embracing Scandinavian aesthetics, typically offer a lot of practicality while maintaining a stripped-down design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

Natural Wine Charoset

Randy Newman once sat next to my ex-boyfriend in a West Village bar and told him to watch out for shiksas because they are nothing but trouble. I didn't want to mess with an essential component of a seder plate too much, especially when I still have trouble making the "ch" sound, but I wanted to make it feel like it was my own. Cooking the wine mellows and sweetens the flavor without using sugary Manischewitz or adding too much of a sweetener, and dicing the apples and waiting to toss the walnuts in until ready to serve will give this charoset lots of texture. It's absolutely delicious with spicy hot horseradish and bitter greens on matzo. —Jess Damuck.
RECIPES
Food52

Meat Cooking Temperature Kitchen Towel

Just-right meat, every time. Wondering exactly what temp that steak will hit medium-rare status? We're not, since we have this handy-dandy towel with recommended meat temperatures all over. It's got guides for cooking beef and lamb all the way from rare to well-done—oh, and all the suggestions you need for your poultry and pork, too. This one's made from 100% cotton, which will only get softer with time (good thing, since we'll be keeping it in the kitchen for a while).
FOOD & DRINKS

