Kole Lind earns his first NHL goal, but Vegas' offensive quality pushes them to a 5-2 win over the Kraken. The Kraken suited up to face the same team they faced 48 hours ago in Vegas, and while their performance improved from their previous matchup, it wasn't enough to overtake Jake Eichel and goaltender Logan Thompson. Seattle would push offensively late and get two goals from Alex Wennberg and Kole Lind (his first in the NHL), but on top of the three goals already scored, Vegas added two empty-netters to seal Seattle's fate.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO