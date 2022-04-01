Little Giants: The Future of Bass Fishing in America

From left: Two stud keepers after the weigh-in and just before release. Smells like victory? A.J. Draper of Iowa gets a good, deep sniff of PowerBait. Tom Fowlks

Want to take a sneak peek at the future of bass fishing? Look no further than The Bass Federation’s Junior World Championship. It’s like any other pro bass tournament you might see on television, except the competitors are all 15 and under (there’s no minimum age limit). Each boat has an adult captain, but it’s up to the kids to do the fishing. They tie their own rigs, run the trolling motor, read graphs, and then give interviews and post their successes on social media when the competition is over. And just as in those pro-level tourneys, the anglers are decked out in logoed jerseys and there’s big money on the line. TBF’s junior division feeds its high school program, where anglers can earn full-ride scholarships to some of the top colleges in the country. “This gives those kids who are not your typical ball-and-stick athletes a chance to compete,” says Joey Bray, TBF’s national youth director. “When these kids fish in the Junior World Championship, they’re proud to wear their jerseys back at school.”

Carson Bruner shows off one of five fish in his boat’s live well. Tom Fowlks

From left: Landon Gabby ties on one of his favorite crankbaits; Bruner polishes the Merc before the next day’s start—just as in pro bass competitions, many of these kids fish from high-performance boats and use top-end gear. Tom Fowlks

Staging at the launch before dawn. Tom Fowlks

Bruner and teammate Gabby, from Illinois, unwind after the second day with a little home-run derby. Tom Fowlks

From left: West Virginia’s Aidan Crockett with a keeper during the finals; hauling a load of keepers to the weigh-in. Tom Fowlks

A team reviews strategy in the hotel parking lot before the finals. Tom Fowlks

Sisters Charlotte and Rayah Thoin, from New Hampshire, cover water. Tom Fowlks

Bruner and Gabby getting along just fine. Tom Fowlks

From left: Iowa’s Emmett King celebrates qualifying for the finals; Audrey Hermanson and Sydney Couillard of Minnesota hold up their five keepers after day two. Tom Fowlks

King and Draper work a log. Tom Fowlks

Ready to drop a jig. Tom Fowlks

A tournament director hands out wristbands. Tom Fowlks

From left: A tray of crankbaits ready for battle; young guns wait to weigh their bag of fish. Tom Fowlks

A bird’s-eye view of King’s father netting one of Draper’s fish. Tom Fowlks