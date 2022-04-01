ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Giants: The Future of Bass Fishing in America

By Alex Robinson
From left: Two stud keepers after the weigh-in and just before release. Smells like victory? A.J. Draper of Iowa gets a good, deep sniff of PowerBait. Tom Fowlks

Want to take a sneak peek at the future of bass fishing? Look no further than The Bass Federation’s Junior World Championship. It’s like any other pro bass tournament you might see on television, except the competitors are all 15 and under (there’s no minimum age limit). Each boat has an adult captain, but it’s up to the kids to do the fishing. They tie their own rigs, run the trolling motor, read graphs, and then give interviews and post their successes on social media when the competition is over. And just as in those pro-level tourneys, the anglers are decked out in logoed jerseys and there’s big money on the line. TBF’s junior division feeds its high school program, where anglers can earn full-ride scholarships to some of the top colleges in the country. “This gives those kids who are not your typical ball-and-stick athletes a chance to compete,” says Joey Bray, TBF’s national youth director. “When these kids fish in the Junior World Championship, they’re proud to wear their jerseys back at school.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0Bo9_0ewgwYKF00
Carson Bruner shows off one of five fish in his boat’s live well. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNKFP_0ewgwYKF00
From left: Landon Gabby ties on one of his favorite crankbaits; Bruner polishes the Merc before the next day’s start—just as in pro bass competitions, many of these kids fish from high-performance boats and use top-end gear. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3TS0_0ewgwYKF00
Staging at the launch before dawn. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKLdO_0ewgwYKF00
Bruner and teammate Gabby, from Illinois, unwind after the second day with a little home-run derby. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3mYb_0ewgwYKF00
From left: West Virginia’s Aidan Crockett with a keeper during the finals; hauling a load of keepers to the weigh-in. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4divLn_0ewgwYKF00
A team reviews strategy in the hotel parking lot before the finals. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7QvU_0ewgwYKF00
Sisters Charlotte and Rayah Thoin, from New Hampshire, cover water. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPVAA_0ewgwYKF00
Bruner and Gabby getting along just fine. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDBPK_0ewgwYKF00
From left: Iowa’s Emmett King celebrates qualifying for the finals; Audrey Hermanson and Sydney Couillard of Minnesota hold up their five keepers after day two. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAPtE_0ewgwYKF00
King and Draper work a log. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtRjG_0ewgwYKF00
Ready to drop a jig. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01O3Cp_0ewgwYKF00
A tournament director hands out wristbands. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X77W1_0ewgwYKF00
From left: A tray of crankbaits ready for battle; young guns wait to weigh their bag of fish. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkl8t_0ewgwYKF00
A bird’s-eye view of King’s father netting one of Draper’s fish. Tom Fowlks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZClz2_0ewgwYKF00
World champs: Cullum Brown and Dylan Sorrells from Dallas won the tournament by catching five fish weighing a total of 11 pounds 4 ounces in the finals. The team earned a $5,000 scholarship, which will be held until they’re old enough for college. Tom Fowlks

Community Policy