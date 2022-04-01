Things to Do in Gilbert this April

Gilbert, Ariz. - There's plenty to do in Gilbert this April. Join us at one of our upcoming events.

Come on out to Gilbert Regional Park for movies in the park, circus entertainment and more during Gilbert Family Nights from April 1st through May 6th. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and grab a spot on the park's event lawn. Food trucks will be on-site during the event with refreshments and outside food and drink is also welcome.

Fridays | April 1, 8, 22, 29 and May 6

7:30 - 9 PM

Gilbert Regional Park | 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd

Admission is FREE

Find more information: glbrt.is/GilbertFamilyNights

Gilbert Parks and Recreation's spring concert series is taking place at Gilbert Regional Park Thursday evenings from April 7th through May 5th. Enjoy the sounds of local entertainers from our 360-degree outdoor amphitheater. Food trucks will be on-site at each concert with refreshments and outside food and drink is also welcome.

Thursdays, April 7 an May 5

6:30 - 8:30 PM

Gilbert Regional Park | 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd

Admission is FREE

See the lineup gilbertaz.gov/Concerts

Hop on down to Cactus Yards for Bunny’s Night Out on Friday, April 8th. This family-friendly event features our inaugural Fieldhouse Egg Hunt, photo opportunities with The Bunny, and a free showing of Peter Rabbit. *Pre-registration is required for the egg hunts.

Friday, April 8

5:00 - 8:35 PM

Cactus Yards | 4536 Elliot Road

$2 for egg hunt entry, movie is FREE

Get your egg hunt tickets and more info: glbrt.is/BunnyNight

This family-friendly fun run features more than 20 playful obstacles for you and your little superhero to conquer throughout the morning. A wave start will take place every 15 minutes beginning at 8 AM, allowing you and your superheroes to safely navigate the obstacles. Runners are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costumes.

Saturday, April 9th

Wave start begins at 8 AM

Freestone Park | 1045 E Juniper Rd

Tickets are $30 - registration closes April 7th!

Get your tickets: gilbertaz.gov/KAPOW

Join us on Wednesday, April 20th at the McQueen Park Activity Center from 10 AM until noon for free activities, including our annual tree planting ceremony. No registration is necessary - simply show up and enjoy.

Get all the details: glbrt.is/EarthDay22