‘Bridgerton’ On Netflix is Getting a Spinoff

wbwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLove Bridgerton? Well get ready because Netflix just announced a spinoff series!. Bridgerton fans, you have been cordially invited to a spinoff that will be a prequel and tell the story of a younger Queen Charlotte. The storyline is said to focus on...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

With Netflix’s recent emphasis on creating their own movies to fill up their vast digital library, there has been less importance placed on older, licensed films from other studios. But March’s slate of new Netflix movies is a potent mixture of Netflix original films and titles from elsewhere, making for a rich bouquet of springtime entertainment. (You heard us.)
MOVIES
TechRadar

Three great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March 2022, don’t miss them

Netflix is more committed than ever to pushing original content, with the streaming giant set to release a brand new movie every single week for the duration of 2022. Among the big-name releases lined up are Knives Out 2, the sequel to the hugely successful detective drama, The Gray Man, a starry spy thriller with Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans, and Spiderhead, a dystopian thriller led by Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
MOVIES
purewow.com

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
MOVIES
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself any favors in showing us the way to the best sci-fi TV shows it has to offer. Orphan Black, The Expanse, Counterpart and more do their genre the best, and they can all be unearthed from Prime Video's back catalog (with a little helping hand in this list). Fingers crossed you'll snag a hidden gem below.
TV SERIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Collider

David Fincher's Netflix Movie 'The Killer' Wraps Filming

David Fincher's forthcoming film for Netflix, The Killer, has wrapped production according to various sources, including the social media account of camera crew member Dwanye Barr. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, it will be Fincher's second full feature for the streaming service after 2020's Mank when it debuts late this year or early 2023. The Killer also marks a reunion between the director and his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned this adaptation of Alexis Nolent's French-language graphic novel of the same name.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 1-3)

April is here, and unlike other articles that will fool you today, this one’s no hoax. Here are the shows new to Netflix this weekend of April 1-3, 2022. The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of March 31, 3:00 PM Eastern.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS

