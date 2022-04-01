ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Broadcasters Celebrate Women’s Achievements

By Jennifer Jose
Across the country, regional and local leaders rely on broadcasters to share their work with the public. With reporters who live in their communities and...

The Blade

Hendel: Women of Toledo celebrate language, culture on International Women's Day

WOMEN'S History Month has erupted in a wealth of stories about women who have made an impact in our society, many paving the way for others. A standout event that shared women's stories was the Women of Toledo program and luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year's international theme is #BreakThe Bias, celebrating women's accomplishments and raising awareness of bias that still presents a challenge for many women.
Fast Company

Corporate America spawned the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs: Black women (but not for a good reason)

American corporate strategy is failing. If a business is not performing well in a certain area—such as not being able to penetrate a certain market—great attention and effort is paid to change that, and quickly. The leaders may drive that change, but everyone would own it and be on board. Yet when it comes to Black women leaders and their lack of representation within the corporate world, why isn’t the same energy, focus, and strategy employed? To say that this is an area where companies are not performing well would be an understatement, and because of that, companies are losing out.
rolling out

Mentorship and masterminds for Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month is a key moment in time to reflect on and celebrate the triumphs of women across the world. Women have come a long way, baby, as that Virginia Slims tagline used to tell us. But there is still so much more to be done for the advancement of womankind. Since I am a professional communications strategist, I am typically thinking and actively analyzing the voices that are prominent during these moments in time, amplified by brand partnerships and social media posts. The big names, who are celebrities and influencers we know about, are so important to those who find value and inspiration in women who have dominated music, entertainment, health and wellness, corporate America, and the like. I would add though for those of us who are on a journey to know ourselves better as women, we can look inward for inspiration and within our families and friend groups for inspiring women. Those women who don’t have millions or even thousands of followers on social media or don’t have brand partnerships. They are more accessible and real to us in terms of representations of success, resilience, and growth. That is where we can find our mentors and members for our mastermind groups.
Vice

Inside Evangelical Start-Up Culture

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Stories of the death of religion in America are overblown. If you’re in the right part of the country, there are vibrant Christian communities developing apps, working in Christian-startups, and spreading their faith on Instagram and YouTube. There is a whole community and culture just outside of the mainstream using tech in all sorts of wild and interesting ways.
South Bend Tribune

Civil Rights Heritage Center screens environmental documentary ‘If a Tree Falls’

SOUTH BEND — The Indiana University South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center presents a screening of the film “If A Tree Falls” at 6 p.m. April 5 at 1040 W. Washington St. This documentary about the Earth Liberation Front explores the tumultuous period from 1995 until early 2001 when environmentalists were clashing with timber companies and law enforcement. ...
Black Enterprise

How Danielle Coke’s Art Activism Helps Businesses Message DEI

The illustrator and content creator also known as Happy Dani talks with Entrepreneur about her unique business model and how brands can elevate Black content creators. As we continue to honor Women’s History Month, I had the privilege of interviewing a Black woman founder dedicated to the intersection of art, activism and business. Danielle Coke, also known as Happy Dani, is a Black woman illustrator and content creator centering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in her work. She’s partnered with well-known brands like Toms, Adobe, and Comcast to translate their DEI values and initiatives into social-justice art with big impact.
pymnts

With NFT Creators Program, Visa Is Building a Community of Artist-Entrepreneurs

The Visa Creator Program is a lot of things, according to Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto for the credit card and payments giant. It’s a mentorship program. It’s a way of helping people support their art, music and filmmaking skills. It’s a way of bringing the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to creators — assisting them with the technical and commercial aspects while discovering its potential as a medium for innovation.
TIME

How TIME Chose the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022

Which businesses and corporate leaders are shaping our future? That’s the question at the heart of TIME100 Most Influential Companies, an annual list that highlights businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble it, TIME solicits nominations across sectors including health care , entertainment , technology , and more from our global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Then we evaluate each on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse array of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.
