New cornerbacks impress in UW’s second spring practice

University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during a 38-14 loss to the University of Hawaii. Swen could play a workhorse role for the Pokes’ backfield this season. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s two transfer cornerbacks haven’t wasted time making an impression on Cowboys coach Craig Bohl.

While Thursday’s practice – the second of the spring – wasn’t as clean as Bohl would have preferred, seniors Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell impressed their new coach.

Hawkins comes to Laramie from Ole Miss, while Harrell had been at Wisconsin since 2018. This Power Five experience, as well as some familiarity with UW’s scheme, have enabled them to step seamlessly into the Pokes’ defense.

“We’re making some real progress with the two corners that came in,” Bohl said. “Both Jakorey and Deron, in a short amount of time, they’ve grasped our concepts. Some of that has to do with some of the places they came from, and some of the similarities with their coaches, but we’re pleased with their progress. It’s going to be important that they continue to make improvements.”

Spring practice is still in its early stages, but Bohl has also been pleased with the athleticism he’s seen from the entire defensive end group. With five-year contributor Garrett Crall having exhausted his eligibility, there will be ample opportunities for new faces to take on key roles on the edge.

“I don’t know if they can really get anchored in there and play a six-technique and root out a guy, but they can sure move, and they’ve shown excellent speed and quickness,” Bohl said. “That’s probably been the thing that’s impressed me the most. ... The guys that are 250 pounds that are just kind of sluggos, we don’t want to have those guys. We have some lightning-quick guys.”

With only five returning starters on each side of the ball, plenty of starting spots are up for grabs this spring. Running back doesn’t appear to be one of them, however.

Xazavian Valladay, the second-leading rusher in program history, transferred to Arizona State during the offseason. This opens the door for Titus Swen to play the workhorse role for the Wyoming backfield, as he looks to build off a junior campaign in which he rushed for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

Swen expressed excitement with the energy he’s seen from the team through two practices.

“Everybody has been flying around to the ball, so that’s been good,” Swen said. “Usually, we’re a little lackadaisical the first couple days, just trying to get into it. This time, everybody is hitting it hard, so I feel good.”

Quarterback is a position with a little more uncertainty, with 2021 starters Levi Williams and Sean Chambers also transferring out.

Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley and Snow College product Evan Svoboda have both shown promising traits in their early days with the program, but Bohl also noted that returners Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons shouldn’t be counted out of the mix, either.

Bohl said the quarterbacks were more decisive in their decision-making than they were in Tuesday’s practice, “but the accuracy was not where it needed to be” on Thursday. He indicated the Pokes would likely not make a decision on a starter during the spring.

“Hank Gibbs has done some really good things, so we’re looking at him,” Bohl said. “Jayden has done some good things, as well. I will say Andrew is more polished than Evan. Evan has a ton of ability, but it’s pretty raw right now. Some things fundamentally, his footwork isn’t great on some of his errant throws, but the ‘want to’ is there.

“The other thing is just processing our calls. We run a pro-style system, so our verbiage can be challenging for some quarterbacks when they come in. When you’re in a pro-style system, that verbiage sometimes makes it more cumbersome, but I think Andrew is a pretty bright guy and has caught on faster than I may have thought he would.”

On the injury front, the Cowboys lost sophomore fullback Caleb Driskill to a pulled hamstring that Bohl said “may be a couple-week deal.” Freshman safety TJ Urban, who exited Tuesday’s practice early, has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery.

After taking the field in shoulder pads and helmets Tuesday and Thursday, the Cowboys will have their first full-pads – although not full-contact – practice on Saturday.

Junior Frank Crum says he and his fellow offensive linemen can’t wait.

“It’s almost a holiday when you put the pads on,” Crum said. “Being in these spiders and half-rack stuff, it is physical, but it’s just different when you have the pads on. It gets way more physical, and guys are excited for it. It’s a big day.”