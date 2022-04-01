ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Hammer: Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

By Robert Powell, CFP
1 day ago
 1 day ago
In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Is it possible to make a mistake when claiming Social Security?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question. You don't want to miss this.

Here's what Levine has to say about this topic in this episode:

  • How the increasing longevity of life impacts claiming Social Security
  • How married couples and single people approach claiming Social Security differently
  • The impacts of claiming your benefits early or late
  • How the fear that you will run out of money may cause you to make a mistake when claiming Social Security

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

