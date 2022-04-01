Ask the Hammer: Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Is it possible to make a mistake when claiming Social Security?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer this question. You don't want to miss this.

Here's what Levine has to say about this topic in this episode:

How the increasing longevity of life impacts claiming Social Security

How married couples and single people approach claiming Social Security differently

The impacts of claiming your benefits early or late

How the fear that you will run out of money may cause you to make a mistake when claiming Social Security

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

How Do I Invest the Fixed-income Portion of My Portfolio?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are the Tax Consequences to Selling Assets in a UTMA or UGMA?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Is it Possible to Put an RMD Back Into an IRA?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!