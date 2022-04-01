West Ham v Everton: Team news

In one of the biggest derbies of the Serie A, Juventus will be hosting Inter Milan this Sunday. This is a pivotal game for the rest of the season, as both teams are locked in a very tight fight for the Serie A title. Of course, due to their poor start this season, Juventus is behind, but with some positive results and things going their way, they could be right back in the discussion. On the other hand, Inter Milan will need all the points they can get to defend their title won last year, as their crosstown rivals Milan have taken over the first place. With so much at stake, this should really be a fantastic game and one that could be the deciding factor for both teams going forward.

UEFA ・ 9 HOURS AGO