ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham v Everton: Team news

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham United's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is expected to miss a fifth game due to a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Person
Andros Townsend
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Brentford played Chelsea very close twice already this season, and they made a much better start to this match than the Blues, dominating the opening 15 minutes. Mistakes and giveaways from us didn’t help, but fortunately the visitors were unable to take advantage, even though they had at least one empty net opportunity, even.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Watford - Klopp reaction

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "could have done better" despite completing a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League table. Diogo Jota headed the Reds ahead against struggling Watford before winning the late penalty which saw Fabinho seal a 2-0 win in Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield. Liverpool trailed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford.Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, could not have failed to be impressed not necessarily by the first goal – which has become quite commonplace now for Jota – but with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Serie A Power Rankings: AC Milan sit top, Juventus hope to join Inter Milan, Napoli in chasing pack

Eight games to go until we will crown a winner in Italy and discover who will prevail in this year's race for the Scudetto. Even at this late date, four clubs can potentially hope to be the champions and this last stint of fixtures will be more exciting than ever. AC Milan are still the leading candidate, but Inter Milan and Napoli are there nipping at their heels. We shouldn't underestimate Juventus as well. A win this weekend against Inter Milan and they have the chance to be back fully in the race. The European spots are still to be determined and the relegation battle is remains wide open with many clubs involved. And now let's go into the rankings.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Juventus vs Inter Milan prediction, start time, TV channel, more for 4/3/22

In one of the biggest derbies of the Serie A, Juventus will be hosting Inter Milan this Sunday. This is a pivotal game for the rest of the season, as both teams are locked in a very tight fight for the Serie A title. Of course, due to their poor start this season, Juventus is behind, but with some positive results and things going their way, they could be right back in the discussion. On the other hand, Inter Milan will need all the points they can get to defend their title won last year, as their crosstown rivals Milan have taken over the first place. With so much at stake, this should really be a fantastic game and one that could be the deciding factor for both teams going forward.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy