Premier League

Liverpool v Watford: Team news

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a swift return from the hamstring injury that caused him...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
Nicolas Nkoulou
BBC

Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic. Manchester United...
BBC

EFL: Swansea thrash rivals Cardiff, Derby, Fulham & Bournemouth win

Leaders Forest Green were given a good test by bottom side Scunthorpe and had to wait until the final fifteen minutes for Dan Sweeney's winner. Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers are up to fifth after coming from behind to beat Mark Hughes' Bradford 2-1. Port Vale needed a late winner to...
The Guardian

Tottenham v Newcastle: match preview

Newcastle have made major inroads into staying in the Premier League but will not feel totally safe just yet. A nine-point gap from danger is healthy, though, and Eddie Howe will feel confident his side can add to that if the sloppy, fragile version of Tottenham line up in north London. On the other side of the coin he could be biting his nails fairly quickly if the side that blasted Everton away 5-0 turn up against the Toon. The carrot of knocking Arsenal off fourth spot on goal difference, for a day at least, could incentivise a mauling but Antonio Conte’s side have been impossible to predict this season. Graham Searles.
BBC

Hodgson on international break, five subs and Liverpool

Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before Watford’s visit to Liverpool on Saturday. He has an almost fully fit squad to choose from with those players who have been on international duty set to be assessed today. Nicolas Nkoulou is in contention after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.
BBC

Relive Huddersfield's win at Hull as it happened

That's as far as we go here this evening. It was a great start to the weekend for Huddersfield, who beat Hull City to go back up to third in the Championship. They'll no doubt have a keen eye on the first bit of action in the second tier tomorrow, as play-off chasing Nottingham Forest visit Blackpool at 12:30 BST.
BBC

Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Fulham, Bournemouth, Middlesbrough win

Aleksandar Mitrovic took his tally for the season to 37 goals with a brace in Fulham's 2-0 victory at QPR. The Serbia striker set the runaway leaders on their way in the 14th minute when he slotted home from Fabio Carvalho's cutback. Having brought a number of saves from goalkeeper...
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
