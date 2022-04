Bride Grace Gwaltney was about to enter her wedding ceremony at a hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, last Saturday, when she received the surprise of a lifetime. As it turned out, none other than Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was filming a movie right next door. So, as you would expect him to, he decided to pop in and share a special moment with the bride and her bridesmaids. In an interview with Good Morning America, Gwaltney revealed what it was like to be surprised on her big day by the celebrity. Hanks was in town to film the movie "A Man Called Otto," in which he plays a retired man who becomes friends with his neighbors, the media outlet reports.

