Amazon Is Now Selling This Wireless Record Player for Just $50 – Save $100 Now

By Tyler Schoeber
 1 day ago
Yeah, you read that right. Amazon is currently offering the Udreamer Vinyl Record Player at  68% off markdown right now. That’s over $100 off, making this one of the best deals we’ve seen on a Bluetooth record player ever.

Buy: Udreamer Vinyl Record Player $50.98 (orig. $159.00) 68% OFF

This vintage-looking record player is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon with a gorgeous dated look everyone loves in a record player. Of course, it also has all of those modern additions you’d expect to see in 2022. The player is packed with built-in speakers for easy listening in addition to the ability to connect to Bluetooth, so you can listen on your go-to Bluetooth speakers , your favorite Alexa device or your Google Home.

The Udreamer has a three-speed operation with the ability to play records in three different sizes. Volume is easy to control via the front dial and can even connect to your best headphones through an AUX jack on top.

Buy: Udreamer Vinyl Record Player $50.98 (orig. $159.00) 68% OFF

This record player is topped with a removable dust cover so your records stay clean when spinning — because dust is every record’s biggest nightmare.

Colors are available in black, brown and claret depending on your style and home’s interior. Place this in your living room, bedroom, dining room — wherever. It’s sure to make a gorgeous standout piece for spinning.

With over 9,000 reviews and counting, this deal is absolutely nothing to ignore. Start spinning all of your favorite records at the largest discount price you’ll probably ever see on a record player before it’s too late.


Buy: Udreamer Vinyl Record Player $50.98 (orig. $159.00) 68% OFF

