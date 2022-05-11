USFL games today: 2022 standings, USFL schedule, odds and how to watch
By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
1 day ago
The USFL is back from the dead. After debuting in 1982, the original United States Football League enjoyed a four-season run until coming apart in 1986. Now the league makes its fourth attempt at reviving the brand.
USFL games today: Wednesday, May 11
There are no USFL games today. Sunday wrapped up Week 4 on the USFL schedule with the New Orleans Breakers (3-1) taking down the Houston Gamblers (1-3) on NBC and Peacock with a final score of 23-16. The Breakers moved further ahead in the USFL standings with the victory.
Looking ahead at the Week 5 USFL schedule, action begins on Friday, May 13. It’s a matchup between the Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) on USA Network at 8 PM EST in Birmingham, Alabama. There will be one game on Saturday (Breakers vs New Jersey Generals) with kickoff at 3 PM EST and the game broadcasted on FOX.
Closing out the USFL schedule in Week 5 on Sunday, there will be matchups between the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars at 12 PM EST on NBC and the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers at 4 PM EST on FOX.
The full dates for Week 6 of the USFL schedule are still to be determined.
Here you can get your football fix until the NFL starts . Stay up to date on the biggest events in the USFL, complete with a weekly schedule detailing who plays and when.
New Orleans Breakers (-3 point spread) over New Jersey Generals
Tampa Bay Bandits (-2.5 point spread) over Michigan Panthers
Birmingham Stallions (-278) over Philadelphia Stars
Houston Gamblers (-5.5 point spread) over Pittsburgh Maulers
2022 USFL schedule
All regular-season games on the USFL schedule are to be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at two different locations — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship matchups will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in Canton, Ohio.
Down below you’ll find the USFL TV schedule throughout the year, which will be updated throughout the 10-week regular season.
Friday, May 13 – USFL Week 5
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Michigan Panthers vs Tampa Bay Bandits
8:00 PM
USA
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
Saturday, May 14 – USFL Week 5
Game
Time (ET)
TV
New Orleans Breakers vs New Jersey Generals
3:00 PM
FOX
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, May 15 – USFL Week 5
Game:
Time (ET)
TV
Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars
12:00 PM
NBC
Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers
4:00 PM
FOX
Saturday, May 21 – USFL Week 6
Game:
Time (ET)
TV
Tampa Bay Bandits vs Philadelphia Stars
1:00 PM
NBC
Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions
7:30 PM
NBC
Sunday, May 22 – USFL Week 6
Game:
Time (ET)
TV
Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers
12:00 PM
FS1
Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals
4:00 PM
FOX
Sunday, May 29 – USFL Week 7
Game:
Time (ET)
TV
Birmingham Stallions vs Pittsburgh Maulers
2:00 PM
FOX
USFL schedule – TBA games Week 7
Game:
Time (ET)
TV
Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers
TBA
TBD
New Orleans Breakers vs Michigan Panthers
TBA
TBD
New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits
TBA
TBD
More games/weeks will be added to the 2022 USFL schedule once the dates and times become available.
USFL standings
Here are the latest USFL standings after Week 4. Records will be updated after the conclusion of Week 5.
The Texans are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns, who traded for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson in March. They also play the competitive AFC West: the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived five players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp at the end of this week. Detroit waived linebacker Tavante Beckett, edge defender Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol. Pinkney’s departure comes with an injury settlement per the team. Beckett and Berry saw limited work on special teams. Motley drew action in one game. Pinkney made a late-season start in the decimated tight end room. Sokol was in his second stint in Detroit. The former Michigan State tight end appeared in two games in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Houston Texans are learning what their 2022 regular season schedule will look like ... and the rumored reveal means it looks tough in Week 1 with a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs to open the year. The Chiefs are playing Week 2 against the Chargers just four days...
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
And while a team has no control over its schedule from year to year, it can, at times, be used as an excuse for failure when the schedule Gods don't smile upon you. Should Houston fans start praying?. Per CBS Sports, the Texans rank No. 19 in strength of schedule....
The regular-season schedule for the 2022 NFL season has been revealed. We now know exactly when the Kansas City Chiefs will play their opponents during the upcoming season and it’s quite the grueling schedule. With that in mind, here are some quick-hitting way-too-early game-by-game score predictions for you to consider.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for tight end Matt Sokol or edge defender Rashod Berry to find new teams after getting waived by the Detroit Lions. Berry and Sokol were released to make room for the undrafted rookie class ahead of this week’s minicamp. Sokol was claimed by the New England Patriots on Wednesday, while Berry landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers per the transaction wire.
Comments / 31