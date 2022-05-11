ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

USFL games today: 2022 standings, USFL schedule, odds and how to watch

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfbCv_0ewgYBla00

The USFL is back from the dead. After debuting in 1982, the original United States Football League enjoyed a four-season run until coming apart in 1986. Now the league makes its fourth attempt at reviving the brand.

USFL games today: Wednesday, May 11

There are no USFL games today. Sunday wrapped up Week 4 on the USFL schedule with the New Orleans Breakers (3-1) taking down the Houston Gamblers (1-3) on NBC and Peacock with a final score of 23-16. The Breakers moved further ahead in the USFL standings with the victory.

Looking ahead at the Week 5 USFL schedule, action begins on Friday, May 13. It’s a matchup between the Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) on USA Network at 8 PM EST in Birmingham, Alabama. There will be one game on Saturday (Breakers vs New Jersey Generals) with kickoff at 3 PM EST and the game broadcasted on FOX.

Closing out the USFL schedule in Week 5 on Sunday, there will be matchups between the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars at 12 PM EST on NBC and the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers at 4 PM EST on FOX.

The full dates for Week 6 of the USFL schedule are still to be determined.

Here you can get your football fix until the NFL starts . Stay up to date on the biggest events in the USFL, complete with a weekly schedule detailing who plays and when.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKNS0_0ewgYBla00 Also Read:
2022 USFL teams, coaches, and star players

Best USFL bets for Week 5

  • New Orleans Breakers (-3 point spread) over New Jersey Generals
  • Tampa Bay Bandits (-2.5 point spread) over Michigan Panthers
  • Birmingham Stallions (-278) over Philadelphia Stars
  • Houston Gamblers (-5.5 point spread) over Pittsburgh Maulers

2022 USFL schedule

All regular-season games on the USFL schedule are to be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at two different locations — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship matchups will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in Canton, Ohio.

Down below you’ll find the USFL TV schedule throughout the year, which will be updated throughout the 10-week regular season.

Friday, May 13 – USFL Week 5

Game Time (ET) TV
Michigan Panthers vs Tampa Bay Bandits 8:00 PM USA
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, May 14 – USFL Week 5

Game Time (ET) TV
New Orleans Breakers vs New Jersey Generals 3:00 PM FOX
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 15 – USFL Week 5

Game: Time (ET) TV
Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars 12:00 PM NBC
Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers 4:00 PM FOX

Saturday, May 21 – USFL Week 6

Game: Time (ET) TV
Tampa Bay Bandits vs Philadelphia Stars 1:00 PM NBC
Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions 7:30 PM NBC

Sunday, May 22 – USFL Week 6

Game: Time (ET) TV
Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers 12:00 PM FS1
Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals 4:00 PM FOX

Sunday, May 29 – USFL Week 7

Game: Time (ET) TV
Birmingham Stallions vs Pittsburgh Maulers 2:00 PM FOX

USFL schedule – TBA games Week 7

Game: Time (ET) TV
Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers TBA TBD
New Orleans Breakers vs Michigan Panthers TBA TBD
New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits TBA TBD

More games/weeks will be added to the 2022 USFL schedule once the dates and times become available.

USFL standings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alhkO_0ewgYBla00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest USFL standings after Week 4. Records will be updated after the conclusion of Week 5.

North

Team Record Points Scored Points Allowed
New Jersey Generals 3-1 79 63
Philadelphia Stars 2-2 89 95
Michigan Panthers 1-3 67 53
Pittsburgh Maulers 0-4 39 92

South

Team Record Points Scored Points Allowed
Birmingham Stallions 4-0 99 75
New Orleans Breakers 3-1 93 58
Tampa Bay Bandits 2-2 57 79
Houston Gamblers 1-3 87 95

USFL season results, scores

USFL Week 1 scores

Saturday, April 16

Game
Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, April 17

Game
Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12
New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Monday, April 18

Game
Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

USFL Week 2 scores

Friday, April 22

Game Time (ET) TV
New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6 8:00 PM USA Network
Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, April 23

Game Time (ET) TV
Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23 12:00 PM FOX
Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28 7:00 PM FS1
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Related: USFL FAQ: From start date to ownership

USFL scores – Week 3

Saturday, April 30 – USFL Week 3

Game Time (ET) TV
Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26 4:00 PM FOX
Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13 8:00 PM FOX
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 1 – USFL Week 3

Game Time (ET) TV
Michigan Panthers 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 0 2:30 PM USA Network
New Jersey Generals 24, Philadelphia Stars 16 8:00 PM Peacock
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

USFL scores – Week 4

Friday, May 6 – USFL Week 4

Game Time (ET) TV
Philadelphia Stars 26, Michigan Panthers 25 10:00 PM FS1
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, May 7 – USFL Week 4

Game Time (ET) TV
New Jersey Generals 21, Pittsburgh Maulers 13 2:30 PM Peacock
Birmingham Stallions 16, Tampa Bay Bandits 10 7:00 PM FOX
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 8 – USFL Week 4

Game Time (ET) TV
New Orleans Breakers 23, Houston Gamblers 16 3:00 PM NBC
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Other key USFL 2022 dates

  • Saturday, June 25 – Playoff semifinal
  • Sunday, July 3 – Championship game
  • Playoff games will be located at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

List of USFL divisions, teams

There are two USFL divisions separating the eight teams set to play in 2022.

North Division

  • Michigan Panthers
  • New Jersey Generals
  • Philadelphia Stars
  • Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division

  • Birmingham Stallions
  • Houston Gamblers
  • New Orleans Breakers
  • Tampa Bay Bandits

Related: 2022 USFL teams, coaches, and star players

More must-reads:

Comments / 31

Jackson Lee
04-02

Headline:“USFL Games Today:”First sentence, second paragraph:“There are no USFL games today.”😄They got me to click 😃

Reply
5
rtem
04-02

Really don’t care if this league makes it or not. Like many Americans- sports are pretty much dead to me.

Reply(5)
9
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions waive 5 players ahead of rookie minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived five players ahead of the start of rookie minicamp at the end of this week. Detroit waived linebacker Tavante Beckett, edge defender Rashod Berry, cornerback Parnell Motley, and tight ends Jared Pinkney and Matt Sokol. Pinkney’s departure comes with an injury settlement per the team. Beckett and Berry saw limited work on special teams. Motley drew action in one game. Pinkney made a late-season start in the decimated tight end room. Sokol was in his second stint in Detroit. The former Michigan State tight end appeared in two games in 2020 with the Los Angeles Chargers.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
State
Ohio State
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

Texans Week 1: Visit from Chiefs - NFL Schedule Rumor

The Houston Texans are learning what their 2022 regular season schedule will look like ... and the rumored reveal means it looks tough in Week 1 with a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs to open the year. The Chiefs are playing Week 2 against the Chargers just four days...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Playoff Games#Tampa Bay Bandits#American Football#The New Orleans Breakers#The Houston Gamblers#Nbc#The Michigan Panthers#Usa Network#New Jersey Generals#Fox#The Pittsburgh Maulers
Yardbarker

Texans Strength of Schedule: Where Does Houston Rank in 2022?

And while a team has no control over its schedule from year to year, it can, at times, be used as an excuse for failure when the schedule Gods don't smile upon you. Should Houston fans start praying?. Per CBS Sports, the Texans rank No. 19 in strength of schedule....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Grand Rapids Press

Pair of former Lions players claimed via waivers after getting released ahead of minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- It didn’t take long for tight end Matt Sokol or edge defender Rashod Berry to find new teams after getting waived by the Detroit Lions. Berry and Sokol were released to make room for the undrafted rookie class ahead of this week’s minicamp. Sokol was claimed by the New England Patriots on Wednesday, while Berry landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars via waivers per the transaction wire.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy