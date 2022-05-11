USFL games today: 2022 standings, USFL schedule, odds and how to watch

The USFL is back from the dead. After debuting in 1982, the original United States Football League enjoyed a four-season run until coming apart in 1986. Now the league makes its fourth attempt at reviving the brand.

USFL games today: Wednesday, May 11

There are no USFL games today. Sunday wrapped up Week 4 on the USFL schedule with the New Orleans Breakers (3-1) taking down the Houston Gamblers (1-3) on NBC and Peacock with a final score of 23-16. The Breakers moved further ahead in the USFL standings with the victory.

Looking ahead at the Week 5 USFL schedule, action begins on Friday, May 13. It’s a matchup between the Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) on USA Network at 8 PM EST in Birmingham, Alabama. There will be one game on Saturday (Breakers vs New Jersey Generals) with kickoff at 3 PM EST and the game broadcasted on FOX.

Closing out the USFL schedule in Week 5 on Sunday, there will be matchups between the Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars at 12 PM EST on NBC and the Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers at 4 PM EST on FOX.

The full dates for Week 6 of the USFL schedule are still to be determined.

Here you can get your football fix until the NFL starts . Stay up to date on the biggest events in the USFL, complete with a weekly schedule detailing who plays and when.

Best USFL bets for Week 5

New Orleans Breakers (-3 point spread) over New Jersey Generals

Tampa Bay Bandits (-2.5 point spread) over Michigan Panthers

Birmingham Stallions (-278) over Philadelphia Stars

Houston Gamblers (-5.5 point spread) over Pittsburgh Maulers

2022 USFL schedule

All regular-season games on the USFL schedule are to be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at two different locations — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship matchups will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in Canton, Ohio.

Down below you’ll find the USFL TV schedule throughout the year, which will be updated throughout the 10-week regular season.

Friday, May 13 – USFL Week 5

Game Time (ET) TV Michigan Panthers vs Tampa Bay Bandits 8:00 PM USA Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, May 14 – USFL Week 5

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans Breakers vs New Jersey Generals 3:00 PM FOX Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 15 – USFL Week 5

Game: Time (ET) TV Birmingham Stallions vs Philadelphia Stars 12:00 PM NBC Pittsburgh Maulers vs Houston Gamblers 4:00 PM FOX

Saturday, May 21 – USFL Week 6

Game: Time (ET) TV Tampa Bay Bandits vs Philadelphia Stars 1:00 PM NBC Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions 7:30 PM NBC

Sunday, May 22 – USFL Week 6

Game: Time (ET) TV Pittsburgh Maulers vs New Orleans Breakers 12:00 PM FS1 Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals 4:00 PM FOX

Sunday, May 29 – USFL Week 7

Game: Time (ET) TV Birmingham Stallions vs Pittsburgh Maulers 2:00 PM FOX

USFL schedule – TBA games Week 7

Game: Time (ET) TV Philadelphia Stars vs Houston Gamblers TBA TBD New Orleans Breakers vs Michigan Panthers TBA TBD New Jersey Generals vs Tampa Bay Bandits TBA TBD

More games/weeks will be added to the 2022 USFL schedule once the dates and times become available.

USFL standings

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest USFL standings after Week 4. Records will be updated after the conclusion of Week 5.

North

Team Record Points Scored Points Allowed New Jersey Generals 3-1 79 63 Philadelphia Stars 2-2 89 95 Michigan Panthers 1-3 67 53 Pittsburgh Maulers 0-4 39 92

South

Team Record Points Scored Points Allowed Birmingham Stallions 4-0 99 75 New Orleans Breakers 3-1 93 58 Tampa Bay Bandits 2-2 57 79 Houston Gamblers 1-3 87 95

USFL season results, scores

USFL Week 1 scores

Saturday, April 16

Game Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24 Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, April 17

Game Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12 New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17 Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Monday, April 18

Game Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3 Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

USFL Week 2 scores

Friday, April 22

Game Time (ET) TV New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6 8:00 PM USA Network Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, April 23

Game Time (ET) TV Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Maulers 23 12:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions 33, Houston Gamblers 28 7:00 PM FS1 Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Related: USFL FAQ: From start date to ownership

USFL scores – Week 3

Saturday, April 30 – USFL Week 3

Game Time (ET) TV Tampa Bay Bandits 27, Houston Gamblers 26 4:00 PM FOX Birmingham Stallions 22, New Orleans Breakers 13 8:00 PM FOX Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 1 – USFL Week 3

Game Time (ET) TV Michigan Panthers 24, Pittsburgh Maulers 0 2:30 PM USA Network New Jersey Generals 24, Philadelphia Stars 16 8:00 PM Peacock Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

USFL scores – Week 4

Friday, May 6 – USFL Week 4

Game Time (ET) TV Philadelphia Stars 26, Michigan Panthers 25 10:00 PM FS1 Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, May 7 – USFL Week 4

Game Time (ET) TV New Jersey Generals 21, Pittsburgh Maulers 13 2:30 PM Peacock Birmingham Stallions 16, Tampa Bay Bandits 10 7:00 PM FOX Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 8 – USFL Week 4

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans Breakers 23, Houston Gamblers 16 3:00 PM NBC Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Other key USFL 2022 dates

Saturday, June 25 – Playoff semifinal

– Playoff semifinal Sunday, July 3 – Championship game

– Championship game Playoff games will be located at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

List of USFL divisions, teams

There are two USFL divisions separating the eight teams set to play in 2022.

North Division

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits

Related: 2022 USFL teams, coaches, and star players

More must-reads: