USFL games today: 2022 schedule, how to watch, odds, and more
The USFL is back from the dead. After debuting in 1982, the original United States Football League enjoyed a four-season run until coming apart in 1986. Now the league makes its fourth attempt at reviving the brand.
USFL games today: Wednesday, April 20
There are no USFL games today. The league returns to the field on Friday, April 22 for a game between the Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals at 8 PM ET.
Here you can get your football fix until the NFL starts . Stay up to date on the biggest events in the USFL, complete with a weekly schedule detailing who plays and when.
Recapping the USFL debut, the Birmingham Stallions pulled off a late victory over the New Jersey Generals with a last-second touchdown securing a 28-24 win. Randy Satterfield, a Birmingham receiver, was the star of the game with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
2022 USFL regular season schedule
All regular-season games are to be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at two different locations — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship matchups will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in Canton, Ohio.
Down below you’ll find the USFL TV schedule throughout the year, which will be updated throughout the 10-week regular season.
Friday, April 22 – USFL Week 2
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals
|8:00 PM
|USA Network
Saturday, April 23 – USFL Week 2
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Gamblers
|7:00 PM
|FS1
Sunday, April 24 – USFL Week 2
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits
|3:00 PM
|NBC
Saturday, April 30 – USFL Week 3
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Tampa Bay Bandits vs Houston Gamblers
|4:00 PM
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers
|8:00 PM
|FOX
Sunday, May 1 – USFL Week 3
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers
|2:30 PM
|USA Network
|New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars
|8:00 PM
|Peacock
More weeks will be added once the dates and times become available.
USFL season results, scores
USFL Week 1 scores
Saturday, April 16
|Game
|Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24
Sunday, April 17
|Game
|Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12
|New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17
Monday, April 18
|Game
|Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Other key USFL 2022 dates
- Saturday, June 25 – Playoff semifinal
- Sunday, July 3 – Championship game
- Playoff games will be located at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
List of USFL divisions, teams
There are two USFL divisions separating the eight teams set to play in 2022.
North Division
- Michigan Panthers
- New Jersey Generals
- Philadelphia Stars
- Pittsburgh Maulers
South Division
- Birmingham Stallions
- Houston Gamblers
- New Orleans Breakers
- Tampa Bay Bandits
