New Orleans, LA

USFL games today: 2022 schedule, how to watch, odds, and more

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNeow_0ewgYBla00

The USFL is back from the dead. After debuting in 1982, the original United States Football League enjoyed a four-season run until coming apart in 1986. Now the league makes its fourth attempt at reviving the brand.

USFL games today: Wednesday, April 20

There are no USFL games today. The league returns to the field on Friday, April 22 for a game between the Michigan Panthers and New Jersey Generals at 8 PM ET.

Here you can get your football fix until the NFL starts . Stay up to date on the biggest events in the USFL, complete with a weekly schedule detailing who plays and when.

Recapping the USFL debut, the Birmingham Stallions pulled off a late victory over the New Jersey Generals with a last-second touchdown securing a 28-24 win. Randy Satterfield, a Birmingham receiver, was the star of the game with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Related: 4 USFL storylines to watch in 2022

Best USFL bets today (April 19)

  • COMING SOON

Related: USFL reveals plans for overtime shootouts ahead of April 16 league relaunch

2022 USFL regular season schedule

All regular-season games are to be played in Birmingham, Alabama, at two different locations — Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship matchups will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located in Canton, Ohio.

Down below you’ll find the USFL TV schedule throughout the year, which will be updated throughout the 10-week regular season.

Friday, April 22 – USFL Week 2

Game Time (ET) TV
Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals 8:00 PM USA Network
Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, April 23 – USFL Week 2

Game Time (ET) TV
Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars 12:00 PM FOX
Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Gamblers 7:00 PM FS1
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, April 24 – USFL Week 2

Game Time (ET) TV
New Orleans Breakers vs Tampa Bay Bandits 3:00 PM NBC
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Saturday, April 30 – USFL Week 3

Game Time (ET) TV
Tampa Bay Bandits vs Houston Gamblers 4:00 PM FOX
Pittsburgh Maulers vs Michigan Panthers 8:00 PM FOX
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, May 1 – USFL Week 3

Game Time (ET) TV
Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers 2:30 PM USA Network
New Jersey Generals vs Philadelphia Stars 8:00 PM Peacock
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

More weeks will be added once the dates and times become available.

USFL season results, scores

USFL Week 1 scores

Saturday, April 16

Game
Birmingham Stallions 28, New Jersey Generals 24
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, April 17

Game
Houston Gamblers 17, Michigan Panthers 12
New Orleans Breakers 23, Philadelphia Stars 17
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Monday, April 18

Game
Tampa Bay Bandits 17, Pittsburgh Maulers 3
Location: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Related: USFL FAQ: From start date to ownership

Other key USFL 2022 dates

  • Saturday, June 25 – Playoff semifinal
  • Sunday, July 3 – Championship game
  • Playoff games will be located at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

List of USFL divisions, teams

There are two USFL divisions separating the eight teams set to play in 2022.

North Division

  • Michigan Panthers
  • New Jersey Generals
  • Philadelphia Stars
  • Pittsburgh Maulers

South Division

  • Birmingham Stallions
  • Houston Gamblers
  • New Orleans Breakers
  • Tampa Bay Bandits

Related: 2022 USFL teams, coaches, and star players

More must-reads:

Comments / 28

rtem
18d ago

Really don’t care if this league makes it or not. Like many Americans- sports are pretty much dead to me.

Reply(3)
11
Jackson Lee
18d ago

Headline:“USFL Games Today:”First sentence, second paragraph:“There are no USFL games today.”😄They got me to click 😃

Reply
4
