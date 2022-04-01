ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estevan Mermaids ready to make a splash at annual water show this weekend

Reuters

Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine as new Mariupol evacuation bid planned

ODESA/LVIV, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - (Editor's Note: Offensive language in paragraph 21) Missiles struck near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday with Russia saying it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military, while attempts to evacuate people from the devastated city of Mariupol were due to continue.
MILITARY
The Hill

Russia falters in Ukraine but unlikely to give up assault

The Biden administration is framing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a “strategic blunder” as Moscow’s assault enters its second month. U.S. officials say Putin’s top aides are shielding the Russian leader from Moscow’s military losses, even as Russian forces shift some of their resources away from Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.
POLITICS
NBC News

Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize

Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Hill

Native American tribe reacquires hundreds of acres in Virginia

The Department of the Interior (DOI) announced on Friday the return of more than 400 acres of land to an indigenous tribe in Virginia. About 465 acres at Fones Cliffs on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River was returned to the Rappahannock Tribe, which regards the sacred site as its ancestral homeland, according to a press release from the DOI.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

'Saturday Night Live' addresses Will Smith Oscars slap

"Saturday Night Live" addressed Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards several times in the show this weekend. The show's guest host standup comedian Jerrod Carmichael opened his monologue deadpanning, "I’m not going to talk about it." "I want to be clear up top, I talked...
CELEBRITIES

