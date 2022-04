The United States just took a big step toward the creation of a “digital dollar." President Biden issued an executive order last week saying his administration is placing the “highest urgency” on researching and developing a central bank digital currency. The actual issuance of a digital dollar is almost certainly a few years off, but this was the strongest signal yet that the United States intends to be a leader in the future of money and digital assets.

