Pauline Agnes (Burgess) Smith, Sebring, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Delores Jean Vesey, “Toots”, 87, passed away Sunday, March 27 at home surrounded by her family after battling Alzheimer’s disease for more than 13 years. She was born June 28, 1934 in Warren, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Spurk and lived...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Cavin Morgan, 74, of 144 Trumbull Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 1:24 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest. She was born July 26, 1947 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Hope...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky L. Merwin, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 9:54 a.m. in his residence. He was 68 years old. Ricky was born in Warren on February 25, 1954, the son of the late Leland and Eleanor Stevenson Merwin. He attended Niles...
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Dotson, age 79 of Champion, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 18, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Wallace Wilson and Ruth Naomi (Galbreath) Wilson. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Eartha L. Smith will be held Friday, March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Smith departed this life Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Summa Akron City Hospital...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Torello) Shutrump, passed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Theresa (Briganti) Torello and Chester Torello, of Boardman, Ohio. A lifelong resident of Boardman, she graduated from Boardman High School. She then attended and graduated from The Ohio State...
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Gibbs, 70, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home. He was born May 16, 1951, in Greene Township, Ohio, a son of the late Donald and Wilma (Harvey) Gibbs. John loved sports, mowing lawn, hunting and was a...
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn Mae Gibson, 86, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 6, 1935, Wirt County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Holly Roscoe and Ottis Susan (Saltkeld) Greathouse. Gwendolyn was a homemaker and attended Bristolville...
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Mayle, 97, died Sunday morning, March 27, 2022 at Canfield Place. She was born June 11, 1924 in Phillippi, West Virginia, a daughter of Henry and Minerva Rhoden Mayle. Mrs. Mayle, of the Protestant faith was a homemaker. She was a fabulous cook and...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. “Jean” Parker, 82, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center. Jean was born June 14, 1939, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Elizabeth Reidman. Jean was a 1957 graduate of Sharon High School and received...
BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne R. Stroup, age 91 of Braceville, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren. She was born on July 9, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leroy S. Matheny and Leone (Bacon)...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elisabeth H. Williams, 96, passed away Sunday evening, March 27, 2022, at the Inn at Christine Valley, with her family by her side. Elisabeth was born September 19, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Harbula Semyan and was a lifelong area resident.
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., for Mrs. Lois A. Bretz, 84, who passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth ” Nuclehead” Joy, 76, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Kenneth, affectionately known as “Nuclehead,” was born on June 28, 1945 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Williard and Jeannette (Six) Joy. Ken...
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Beatrice Daye will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Daye departed this life Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her residence in Austintown, Ohio.
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita Kay Cottrill, 77 of Cortland, Ohio, passed on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Windsor House in Champion. She was born on April 5, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Everett Bright and Lucille Koehler. Bonita graduated from Maplewood High School. She was a...
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie M. Tolson, 86, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab in Salem, Ohio. Connie was born on September 24, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Howard S. and Hazel (Burt) Gillett. Connie was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Rokus, 92, the daughter of the late Saad and Marie Abinader Richey, hung up her favorite apron on Monday, March 14, 2022, quietly waved “Goodbye” and headed for “Home.”. A celebration of Juanita’s wonderful life will be held on Saturday,...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leo J. Chiarullo, 93, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at home among family members and caretakers. Leo was born December 30, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Andrew and Anne Chiarullo. Leo met the love of his life, Mary Ann, who would become...
