Pauline Agnes (Burgess) Smith, Sebring, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., for Mrs. Lois A. Bretz, 84, who passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO