There's one more chance to speak live to the people who are crafting the rules of New Jersey's cannabis market, about how tax dollars from the industry should be spent. The third of three virtual meetings, hosted by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Registration to speak closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the commission is accepting written comments through the end of the week.

