ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Rep. Landon Brown to announce reelection bid after tough term

By Victoria Eavis 307-266-0592
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jredr_0ewgGv0C00

Rep. Landon Brown had two press releases on his computer: one that announced he was bowing out of the Wyoming Legislature and one that said he was running for reelection. He sent the latter one Friday, but only after weeks of mulling over the pros and cons of what being a state lawmaker in Wyoming entails these days.

Increasing incivility in the statehouse gave Brown second thoughts about running again. In Brown’s view, that incivility steadily increased after former President Donald Trump took office, but really accelerated with the onset of COVID-19. Brown, a moderate Cheyenne Republican, has become a target of the far right inside and outside of the Legislature, in part for being outspoken and a Trump critic.

Brown said he received a violent death threat, a Facebook message from an anonymous account suggesting he kill himself and between “10 and 20 vile, hateful” emails during the recently completed four-week budget session.

That’s a nasty email roughly every two days.

“It gets to the point where the whole family is affected by it,” Brown said.

After Frank Eathorne, chairman of the Wyoming GOP, said in January 2021 that western states were “paying attention” to secession efforts in Texas , Brown vigorously condemned the comment.

His condemnation spurred a man to repeatedly call the Cheyenne representative late into the night for two nights in a row. On the second night, the man seemed heavily intoxicated.

Brown did not pick up that final call, but the man left a voicemail.

“He said he was going to come over to my house and said he was going to rip my face off and feed it to my dogs,” Brown said.

The Brown family called the Cheyenne Police Department. His wife Rachel Smith, a precinct committeewoman and nurse, said they didn’t sleep that night.

After such an incident, many politicians might consider vacating their seat, a move Brown himself appeared wedded to on the final day of the 2022 budget session.

As the last day came to a close, state lawmakers had still not agreed on a reapportioned map following the 2020 census, despite the fact that it was the body’s constitutional duty to approve one by midnight.

“To be honest with you guys, this might be the last thing that I say on these microphones,” Brown said. “Had we been dealing with more of this, had we dealt with this bill first ... we would’ve had more time to work on this issue ... but instead we were busy debating guns, we were busy debating abortion, we were busy debating non-issues in this state instead of our constitutional obligations.”

Brown is one of the most outspoken members of the Wyoming House partly because of Rep. Liz Cheney, who has become the top target of many conservatives due to her repeated condemnations of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“She’s influenced me to stand on my morals and my values and take the shots as they come and let it almost fuel you even further,” Brown said.

After what appeared to be a final speech on the House floor, Brown changed his mind.

“I think the good outweighs the bad. There is work to still be done,” Brown said. “I feel like I have opportunities to make a difference in the state of Wyoming, and I do care about the state.”

Brown is specifically dedicated to his work on the Joint Education Committee and feels like there’s unfinished business to take care of.

But the online threats have taken a toll.

The lawmaker presents himself as having a thick skin against all of it, Smith said, but it’s been tough — for him and for the couple’s marriage.

“He comes at 9 or 10 at night and he just has this heavy weight on his shoulders,” Smith said. “He doesn’t feel like participating in these family things. That is strenuous on a marriage.”

Ultimately, Smith is backing her husband’s decision to run for reelection.

The couple was sitting in a Florida airport on the way back from their spring break vacation Thursday. Brown had officially made up his mind moments before he leaned over and told Smith he was going to run.

“You know, I kind of thought you were,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Election#Western States#The Wyoming Legislature#Cheyenne Republican#Gop
The Independent

Durbin rails against Republicans ‘only scoring points on the QAnon website’ during Jackson’s hearing

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin railed against Republican senators’ questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing as parroting QAnon talking points.Mr Durbin, who also serves as Senate majority whip, made the remarks on Tuesday when discussing Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing during Democrats’ weekly press conference. He was quick to add that most Republicans conducted themselves properly.“The majority of the Republican senators, I thought, handled it properly and did it in a professional way consistent with the aspiration she has to serve on the highest court in the land,” he said. “Three or four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YourErie

State Rep. Roae announces re-election bid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican state Representative Brad Roae has announced he will run for re-election in the Republican primary for his 6th Legislative District seat. Roae made the announcement in a March 15 statement. The district includes portions of both Crawford and Erie counties, including Meadville and Fairview. “I am a conservative with a proven voting […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MSNBC

With abortion ban, Idaho Republicans follow in Texas’ footsteps

It was last summer when five Republican-appointed U.S. Supreme Court justices gave the green light to Texas’ abortion ban, effectively ending Roe v. Wade protections in the nation’s second largest state. In a dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts warned at the time that the state law could serve as “a model for action in other areas.”
TEXAS STATE
Times Leader

Rep. Boback decides not to run for reelection in 117th District

HARVEYS LAKE — State Rep. Karen Boback Wednesday announced that she will not seek reelection in the 117th Legislative District. “It has truly been an honor to represent the 117th District over the past 15 years,” Boback said in a prepared statement. “As district lines changed, I had the privilege of representing Wyoming County and parts of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Columbia counties. I developed a reputation for immersing myself in the communities I represent, which made the people in the 117th more like a family than a constituency.”
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
New Haven Register

Danbury state Rep. David Arconti will not run for reelection

DANBURY — State Rep. David Arconti, D-Danbury, will not be running for reelection in November. Arconti, who has served five consecutive terms as a 109th Assembly District representative, made the official announcement on the House floor Wednesday morning. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012 and won his fifth and final term in November of 2020.
DANBURY, CT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy