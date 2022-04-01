ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Jimmy Patronis Honors First Responders Following Panhandle Wildfire

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVO9f_0ewgCHHK00

This week, state CFO Jimmy Patronis presented a Cabinet Resolution honoring Florida’s first responders that answered the call of duty following the Chipola Complex Wildfires that broke out in the Florida Panhandle on March 10.

“As Florida’s state fire marshal, I was honored to present this resolution recognizing the courage and dedication of Florida’s first responders in Bay County and to all of the other firefighting professionals who traveled from near and far and worked around the clock to respond to the Panhandle wildfires. In 2018, Hurricane Michael left a trail of destruction behind leading to massive wildfires that destroyed more than 33,000 acres, devastated two homes, and damaged 12 others forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 residential homes, including a 120-bed veterans nursing home. Fire teams from across the state immediately answered the call to protect those in harm’s way. While others were running from the fires to seek shelter, these heroes ran toward the danger at the risk of their own health and safety. We owe a great deal of gratitude to these outstanding men and women for all the hard work they do to keep our communities safe. Thank you to all our first responders for your selflessness, your bravery, and your service to the great state of Florida,” Patronis said.

The resolution is below.

WHEREAS, in 2018 Category 5 Hurricane Michael, with 160 mph winds left behind 72 million tons and 2.8 million acres of downed and destroyed trees that provided fuel to which energized the wildfires that consumed parts of Bay and Calhoun counties; and

WHEREAS, the fast-moving wildfires, the Bertha Swamp Road fire, Adkins Avenue fire and Star Avenue fire, in the Florida Panhandle destroyed more than 33,000 acres, devastated two homes and damaged 12 others forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 residential homes including a 120-bed, state-operated nursing home which houses the most vulnerable citizens, our veterans; and

WHEREAS, local fire rescue teams from across the Panhandle immediately responded to protect the lives and homes of their neighbors using 8 brush trucks, 7 engines, and 4 tankers assigned daily to the Chipola Complex event and approximately 120 local firefighters rotated through the 10 days of wildland fires, and awaited 9 additional statewide fire rescue teams, including 165 personnel from all across the state to descend on the Panhandle to provide additional support and relief to the local firefighting efforts; and

WHEREAS, Governor DeSantis issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency to ensure that state and local governments had ample time, resources and flexibility to respond to the fire and enact life-saving measures and directed the funding of $6.1 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Community Action Agencies serving the affected counties which provides support to eligible families for temporary housing, food and transportation; and

WHEREAS, the local Bay County Emergency Managers worked closely with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to request assistance through the Fire Management Assistance Grant, which is available to states for the mitigation and control of fires on publicly or privately-owned forests or grasslands at the time a “threat of major disaster” exists; and

WHEREAS, our first responders willingly go into traumatic situations where exposure to these events can cause a tremendous impact on these heroes for years to come, therefore the deployment of three mental health professionals from the Tallahassee Mental Wellness Team, Indian River County Fire Rescue and Iona-McGregor Fire District were imperative to ensuring the mental health needs of our fire teams were properly addressed and invaluable support to these brave men and women; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Governor and Cabinet of the State of Florida recognizes the unwavering heroic efforts of

• BAY COUNTY SHERRIFF’S OFFICE

• PANAMA CITY FIRE DEPT

• PANAMA CITY BEACH FIRE DEPT

• LYNN HAVEN FIRE DEPT

• SPRINGFIELD FIRE DEPT

• CALLAWAY FIRE DEPT

• BAY COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES

• CALHOUN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

• KINARD FIRE DEPARTMENT

• CARR/CLARKSVILLE FIRE DEPT

• BLOUNTSTOWN FIRE DEPT

STATEWIDE EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAMS

and owe a deep debt of gratitude to all first responders who are working around the clock for their service to protect others.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name on the 29th day of March 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Approves 10 Land and Conservation Easement Acquisitions Totaling More Than 17,000 Acres

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved 10 land and conservation easement acquisitions to protect Florida’s natural environment. The properties, totaling more than 17,000 acres, will be managed and monitored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) or the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). Seven of the 10 projects, totaling 16,706 acres, are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Blountstown, FL
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
The Gainesville Sun

How a hurricane fueled wildfires in the Florida Panhandle

The wildfires that broke out in the Florida Panhandle in early March 2022 were the nightmare fire managers had feared since the day Hurricane Michael flattened millions of trees there in 2018. It might sound odd — hurricanes helping to fuel wildfires. But Michael’s 160 mph winds left tangles of dead trees that were ready to burn.  ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Patronis
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Florida Panhandle#Cabinet Resolution
WJTV 12

WATCH: Possible tornado in Florida caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area. Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WMBB

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach spring break in 2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college spring breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality tv shows. Spring break in Panama City Beach content is all over Tik Tok this […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy