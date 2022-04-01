Online Dental Myths: Sorting Fact From Fiction

(NAPSI)—The most common disease in the world is right under your nose—here’s what you can do. Right now nearly half the world’s population is suffering from oral diseases like cavities and gum disease. This global crisis has major health consequences, since oral health is connected to your overall well-being. Beyond mouth pain and tooth loss, oral diseases are linked to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke, among other conditions. In addition to your physical health, oral health can impact mental health and emotional well-being. Research shows childhood cavities lead to worry, anxiety, sadness and embarrassment in both kids and their parents.
