Hokies host No. 13 Virginia in Commonwealth Clash matchup

Clemson baseball heads into the weekend presented with a three-game series against NC State and an opportunity to reach .500 in ACC play. After defeating Winthrop 9-3 on Tuesday, Clemson is now at a pivotal point in the season where conference victories are crucial in moving up in the standings. The Tigers sit on a 17-7 record through the team’s first 24 games but are 1-4 in the ACC. With three victories over the Wolfpack, Clemson would even up the win-loss column in conference play, which would be a huge turning point for the Tigers, who have the second-worst conference record in the ACC. Here’s how and when you can tune in to the games: Friday, April 1 Ken Ruinard, USA TODAY NETWORK Time: 6:00 p.m. EDT Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) Radio: Clemson Athletics Network (click here) Saturday, April 2 Ken Ruinard, USA TODAY NETWORK Time: 6:00 p.m. EDT Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network (ACCN) Radio: Clemson Athletics Network (click here) Sunday, April 3 Ken Ruinard, USA TODAY NETWORK Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) Radio: Clemson Athletics Network (click here) 11

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO